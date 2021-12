Frank Mir will be fighting again on November 27th, but it won’t be in the cage. It won’t be in a traditional boxing ring. No, this time it will be inside a triangle ring for Triller’s Triad Combat, which is being touted as a fusion between boxing and MMA that levels the playing field for mixed martial artists. Some specifics: only punches are allowed, but fighters will be wearing smaller gloves with open thumbs. Clinching is allowed, and so are spinning back fists.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO