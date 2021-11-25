ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

1 person injured after a car crash in the northwest valley (Las Vegas, NV)

By Susan Klien
 7 days ago
On Wednesday morning, one person suffered injuries following a car crash in the northwest valley.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at around 6:33 a.m. in the area of Oso Blanca Road near Durango Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Chevrolet hit a fence and pole before it rolled over. According to the officials, the vehicle was going “recklessly” in the area of Oso Blanca Road near Durango Drive when the car took a curve too fast before finally landing on its roof.

The vehicle overturned several times due to the impact. On arrival, medics took the driver to UMC hospital with non-critical injuries. Impairment is believed to be involved in the collision. No other details are immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

November 25, 2021

Source: fox5vegas.com

