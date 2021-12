HOLLYWOOD—Hunter Franklin thinks just because he is President of the United States that gives him a pass to do whatever he wants on “The Oval.” He learned on this week’s episode, ‘One Rule’ that Sharon is NOT that girl. She made it crystal clear that no matter what he throws at her, a new apartment, tips on stocks, money and so much more that she was not the least bit intrigued. I loved that Sharon gave him a taste of his own medicine and she was wicked to the core delivering every possible insult she could to him.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 HOURS AGO