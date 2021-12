As producers or recording engineers, we are constantly searching for ways to take the stress out of making music, and a sure-fire way to do that is to streamline our workflow. Now, there’s no better way to do that than to employ the help of a grid controller. Luckily for us then, with the Black Friday Music deals in full swing, the folks over at Sweetwater have slashed up to $35 off the Novation Launchpad Pro and Launchpad X.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO