The Steelers got quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back off the COVID-19 list on Saturday and he is officially active to start Sunday Night Football against the Chargers. Roethlisberger tested positive for the virus late last week and missed the Week 10 tie against the Lions. Though he didn’t practice this week, he’s still expected to take the first snap for the team over backup Mason Rudolph.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO