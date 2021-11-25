November 25, 2021

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cheektowagabee.com

November is a busy and important month

November is an important month and I would like to begin by extending a thank-you to our veterans. While we just formally observed Veterans Day, we must think of the sacrifices these brave men and women made for more than just one day a year. Words can’t adequately express how much we appreciate your service. Here at the Legislature, we […]
POLITICS
Western Queens Gazette

Local-Express

Humo Maya is a multidimensional visionary artist, a tattooer, blacklight painter, drummer, percussionist and shamanic sound healer practitioner who lives in New York City and travels the world. His work can be perceived in 3D, and it’s better seen under the blacklight where it glows in a cosmic way. It’s all done by hand on canvas and other mediums and materials such as clothing, masks, capes, murals, and more. The focus of his general work is on the sacred arts, such as sacred geometry, universal cosmic consciousness and alien art, in which you can feel the deep high vibrational connection he shares with this energy in his everyday life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

HANAC Provides Free Meals At Thanksgiving Celebration

On Saturday, Nov. 20, HANAC, a NYC non-profit organization that has been providing affordable housing, social programming, and independent living for seniors for almost 50 years, hosted a Thanksgiving celebration at George T. Douris Tower in Astoria, where they distributed pre-made Thanksgiving meals to members of the community. Many guests stayed to enjoy their meal and connected with their neighbors; 500 meals were provided by Boston Market in Woodside. The event was co-sponsored by HANAC and Innovation QNS.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Queens Teacher Devotes 60 Years Of Service To NYC And UFT

It’s not every day that you meet a teacher who has been employed for over half a century, but Gloria Sfiroudis of PS 229Q can definitely claim that status, and her story is definitely worth telling!. In 1955 Gloria was hired officially as a NYC Board of Education teacher and...
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Resort World NYC Hosts Blood Drive On Giving Tuesday

The New York Blood Center (NYBC) hosted a blood drive with Resorts World New York City (110-00 Rockaway Blvd., Jamaica) on Tuesday, November 30, from 1pm-7pm. The blood drive was held in honor of Giving Tuesday, a time for generosity and good deeds. Each donor was given a Resorts World...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

What is Chanukah?

According to the Talmud, beginning with the 25th of Kislev, eight days of Chanukah are observed, during which no eulogies are delivered, nor is fasting permitted. This tradition began when the Greeks entered the Inner Sanctuary of the temple and defiled all the oils. When the Hasmoneans (the Maccabees) defeated them, they searched and found only one remaining jar of oil with the seal of the Kohen Gadol (the High Priest). Although it contained only enough oil to burn for one day, a miracle occurred, and the oil burned eight days. A year later the rabbis designated these days as Yomim Tovim (Holidays) on which praise and thanksgiving were to be said.
RELIGION
Western Queens Gazette

Local 338 Donates Gift Cards To Addabbo’s Office For Local Food Pantry

A representative from Local 338 visited State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr.’s office on Friday, November 19, to drop off gift cards to Stop & Shop that will go to the Our Lady of Grace food pantry in Howard Beach to support families in need this holiday season. Local 338 has been making these holiday donations to help people in need in the Senator’s district for overs 15 years, and Addabbo always appreciates their dedication to the community and to helping those in need.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Steinway ‘Kids Holiday Event’ A Jolly Blast!

The Steinway Astoria Partnership kicked off the holiday shopping season on Small Business Saturday, November 27th from 12:00-3:00 PM, on 31st Avenue between Steinway Street & 38th Street as part of the NYC Open Culture Program with a free “Kids Holiday Event” that brought Mrs. Claus to the Steinway Street Business Improvement District to meet and greet excited children who brought their letters for Santa. Coinciding with Small Business Saturday, the Steinway Street BID aimed to promote and support Steinway Street’s unique small businesses with distinctive character by encouraging locals and visitors to shop Steinway Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

New: ‘A Good Cop’ Stars Local-Express Alumnus, Cliff LoBrutto

NTD Television is releasing “A Good Cop,” a new series that explores the daily lives of NYPD officers fighting crime amid today’s suspicion of some officers. Filming and production have wrapped up for the ten-episode series, set in present-day New York City. Filmed on location in the city, the drama stars former Queens resident Cliff LoBrutto, who was interviewed by the Queens Gazette for the Local-Express column (August 7, 2019, www.qgazette.com/articles/local-express-298/).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

New Exhibition Commemorates the Greek War Of Independence

This month, the Hellenic American Project (HAP) at Queens College presents the latest in a year-long series of events commemorating the Greek War of Independence (1821 to 1829). The online exhibition, 1821-2021 Memories of Liberation …µe. .pe.e…..s..: Artworks by Ioanna-Maria Giakoumaki and Foteini Panagiotopoulou, incorporates historical texts documenting the revolution, with a second component based on the memoirs of one of the revolution’s leaders. The exhibition is curated by HAP Director Nicholas Alexiou, a Sociology professor at Queens College.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Community News

The operators of the non-profit “Flux Factory” announced last week that they have purchased their Dutch Kills headquarters building – along with space in the South Tower of the Gotham Point mega-development in Long Island City. The arts non-profit group has acquired its headquarters building at 39-31 29th Street in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Korean American Family Center Thanksgiving Dinner For Clients

On Thursday, November 18, The Korean American Family Service Center (KAFSC) hosted the annual Thanksgiving Dinner for our clients. This event was only possible by The Dow Kim’s Family Foundation’s generous sponsorship. About 100 clients and their families joined KAFSC staff and the board of directors to celebrate this year’s Thanksgiving with light entertainment. Don Hwang Photography provided family photos for the clients, entertainment from One Step NY, Tana Chung decorated the event hall beautifully and Handsome Rice provided special meals.
SOCIETY
Western Queens Gazette

Feeding Those In Need At Marguerite’s Pantry

“Leave No Neighbor Behind” and “Where There Is A Need, There Is a Knight” are the mottos of the Knights of Columbus. The Knights of Columbus was founded in 1882 by Blessed Fr. J. McGivney, assistant Pastor of St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, Connecticut with a group of parishioners. Their intent? To bring financial assistance to the sick, disabled and needy members and their families. The order is based on the Four Pillars of Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism. Blessed Michael J. McGivney was beatified on October 31, 2020. He is now being considered for Sainthood.
QUEENS, NY
wgbh.org

Friday, November 19

Tonight on Basic Black: When was the last time you thought about your name? Often, our name is the first thing people learn about us. It provides clues about our heritage, our year or era of birth, and aspects of our lives. Names also offer a window into history, identity, and meaning. Our panel will discuss how our names intersect within history, culture, politics, and employment, and will also acknowledge Native American Heritage Month, Thanksgiving, and the new mayor of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Bradford Era

November is for writing

Writing is a job all year long, but for some the inspiration of a community of writers providing support to one another as each attempts to finish a novel in November is incentive to start something new. National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) sets a challenge of completing a novel between...
BRADFORD, PA
waheagle.com

November sights

Right: white-tail buck keeps an eye on this Puget Island neighborhood, and below, more white-tails pause in their foraging. Photos courtesy of Sarah Lawrence.
ANIMALS

