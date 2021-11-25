November 25, 2021

Humo Maya is a multidimensional visionary artist, a tattooer, blacklight painter, drummer, percussionist and shamanic sound healer practitioner who lives in New York City and travels the world. His work can be perceived in 3D, and it’s better seen under the blacklight where it glows in a cosmic way. It’s all done by hand on canvas and other mediums and materials such as clothing, masks, capes, murals, and more. The focus of his general work is on the sacred arts, such as sacred geometry, universal cosmic consciousness and alien art, in which you can feel the deep high vibrational connection he shares with this energy in his everyday life.
