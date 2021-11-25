November 25, 2021

According to the Talmud, beginning with the 25th of Kislev, eight days of Chanukah are observed, during which no eulogies are delivered, nor is fasting permitted. This tradition began when the Greeks entered the Inner Sanctuary of the temple and defiled all the oils. When the Hasmoneans (the Maccabees) defeated them, they searched and found only one remaining jar of oil with the seal of the Kohen Gadol (the High Priest). Although it contained only enough oil to burn for one day, a miracle occurred, and the oil burned eight days. A year later the rabbis designated these days as Yomim Tovim (Holidays) on which praise and thanksgiving were to be said.

