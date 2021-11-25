PlayStation Home Restored On PS3 Thanks To Fan Groups

A new, upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S exclusive game has leaked, courtesy of a prominent Xbox insider, and it's almost definitely going to make some hardcore PlayStation fans who were around for the PS3 jealous. According to a new report, collaborated by additive reports, Xbox and Stoic Studio are working on an Xbox console exclusive. Consisting of former BioWare developers, Stoic Studio has shipped three games to date: The Banner Saga, The Banner Saga 2, and The Banner Saga 3. While the trilogy failed to generate huge commercial success, it was critically acclaimed and each game is held amongst the tactical role-playing games of all time. In other words, it's a studio with pedigree.

