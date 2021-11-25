ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation Home Restored On PS3 Thanks To Fan Groups

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s something I thought I’d never write in 2021: PlayStation Home is back online for PS3! Well, technically it’s not officially back by way of Sony, but rather, via a dedicated bunch of fans who have managed to resurrect...

www.psu.com

