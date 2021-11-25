ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered Dev Explains What Happened To Planned Multiplayer Support

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chief creative office of Saber Interactive has shed light on what happened to the planned Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered multiplayer support, which was supposedly going to arrive as post-launch content for the title. Speaking with MP1st,...

www.psu.com

psu.com

Top 8 Gaming Classics Anyone Should Know About

Today, we live in a world filled with video games. We have some big titles coming out every year, and smaller games are developed and published almost constantly. That is great for everyone who loves playing video games and even for those who would like to simply try them because there is such a vast variety of choices and genres.
VIDEO GAMES
