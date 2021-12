New State Website Providing Helpful Info About Child Vaccination. Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. "I'm proud that we've hit a new milestone of 80 percent of New Yorkers over 18 years old fully vaccinated," Governor Hochul said. "Yet at the same time, the colder weather means more people will be congregating indoors potentially increasing the risk of transmission of COVID-19. So my message as we head into the holiday season is simple: If you feel at risk and want to protect your friends, family and loved ones, get vaccinated or get your booster - and make sure to wear a mask in indoor settings."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO