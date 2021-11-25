ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Galileo satellites in place for launch

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurope’s next two Galileo satellites have been attached to the dispenser on which they will ride to orbit, and the launcher fairing that will protect them during the first part of the ascent to orbit has been closed around the pair. Galileo satellites 27 – 28 are scheduled to...

www.esa.int

AFP

NASA awards $415 mn to fund three commercial space stations

NASA on Thursday awarded three companies hundreds of millions of dollars to develop commercial space stations it hopes will eventually replace the International Space Station, which is due to retire around the end of the decade. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, aerospace company Nanoracks and defense contractor Northrop Grumman won $130 million, $160 million and $125.6 million contracts respectively to develop their orbital outposts. A fourth company, Axiom Space, was previously awarded a $140 million contract. The US space agency is increasingly turning to private industry to develop hardware it once made itself, in order to reduce costs and to focus on its ambitious goals, which include building habitats on the Moon and preparing for a crewed mission to Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fox35orlando.com

WATCH LIVE: SpaceX to launch batch of Starlink satellites during evening liftoff

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A Falcon 9 rocket will light up the night sky on Thursday evening when SpaceX launches its next batch of Starlink satellites. Liftoff is scheduled for 6:12 p.m. EST Thursday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, according to the Kennedy Space Center. The rocket will be carrying more than 50 Starlink satellites into orbit. This is the 32nd Starlink launch for SpaceX.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
TheConversationCanada

Soon, 1 out of every 15 points of light in the sky will be a satellite

I’m outside at my rural Saskatchewan farm, chatting with my neighbours who I’ve invited over to appreciate the night sky through my telescope. After exclamations and open-mouthed wonder over Saturn’s rings, and light that has been travelling through space for more than two million years to reach our eyes from the Andromeda Galaxy, our conversation inevitably turns to the pandemic, our work-from-home arrangements and complaints about rural internet. My neighbour casually mentions they’ve just switched to using Starlink for their internet provider. I glance up and notice a bright satellite moving across the sky, almost certainly a Starlink,...
ASTRONOMY
ESA Blog Navigator

Galileo: en route to full operational capability

Soon another pair of Galileo satellites will be launched on top of a Soyuz from Europe spaceport in French Guiana. These satellites are the first of the so-called 'Batch 3', comprising of 12 additional first-generation Galileo satellites commissioned in 2017 to bring the constellation to full operational capability. They will be used to further expand the constellation up to 38 satellites and act as backups and spares for satellites that reach their end-of-life.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ESA Blog Navigator

Sentinel-6 returning most precise data ever on sea level

Sea-level rise is one of the most immediate consequences of climate change, as highlighted recently through urgent pleas from leaders of island nations at the COP26 summit. Global measures of sea-level rise are imperative to underpinning global policy and for strategies to protect coastlines and low-lying lands. Measuring tiny differences in the height of the sea surface from space is no easy task – but that’s exactly what the Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite is doing. And, after a year of exhaustive testing, this new mission is now delivering the world’s most accurate data on sea-level rise.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

See images of Earth captured by NASA satellite launched from Vandenberg

Adding to a collection that began five decades ago, the newest Landsat 9 spacecraft has delivered its first images of Earth from space. The Earth-observing satellite lifted off Sept. 27 aboard the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base near Lompoc. In addition...
ASTRONOMY
ESA Blog Navigator

ESA helps Greece to boost its space investments

Ambitious plans to expand the nascent space industry in Greece – enabling the digital transformation of society while creating jobs and generating prosperity – have received a fillip from ESA. On 26 November, the Ministry of Digital Governance in Greece announced the implementation path to materialise its Greek National Satellite...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ESA Blog Navigator

Space lands in Swedish classrooms with ESERO Sweden

ESERO is the European Space Agency (ESA) flagship project in support of school education. For more than 15 years ESERO has used the inspirational power of space for the teaching and learning of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects at school – a very effective approach adopted by hundreds of thousands of teachers across Europe since the project started.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ESA Blog Navigator

European students and teachers talk live to ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer

The in-flight call was part of the “Once explorers, always explorers”- themed events organised by three European Space Resource Offices (ESEROs) connecting from the Planetarium Bochum, the Institute of Technology Carlow, and the Smichov technical grammar school in Prague. Several students and teachers had the opportunity of a lifetime to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Kuaizhou-1A launches Shiyan-11 technology development satellite

The private Chinese launch company ExPace, a subsidiary of the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), has successfully launched the Shiyan-11 technology satellite from Site 95 at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert in Inner Mongolia, central China. The ExPace Kuaizhou-1A rocket began its 13th...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
birminghamnews.net

Creative Galileo partners with Periwinkle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Creative Galileo, one of the fastest-growing kids early learning apps today, announced that it has partnered with Periwinkle by Jeevandeep Edumedia, an industry leader with 50 years of legacy. Periwinkle focuses on creating engaging and thoughtful content for children based on global education standards.
BUSINESS

