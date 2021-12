The Houston Texans rushing offense has been as effective bloodletting to treating strep throat. The Texans’ rushing attack has generated 3.3 yards per carry, the absolute worst in the NFL, and averages 75.8 yards per game, the second-worst in the league. When the Texans have wanted to move the ball on offense, they have had to rely on the pass. However, opposing defenses are aware of this reality, and don’t have to defend Houston in a two-dimensional fashion.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO