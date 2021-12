Atlantis Paradise Island debuted a new gift card program today, December 2, which can be applied towards accommodations, dining, shopping, the Mandara Spa and more. Gift cards are available through AtlantisGiftCards.com, where guests who have received a gift card can also check their balance. Gift cards are virtual and can be delivered via email, text or instant messaging services like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, as well as Apple Wallet. Gift cards can be purchased for a value of $50, $100, $250, $500 and $1,000, making them perfect gifts for travelers heading to Atlantis Paradise Island.

TRAVEL ・ 23 HOURS AGO