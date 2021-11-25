Europa League betting tips

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleGOAL has picked out four selections from the matchday five action in the Europa League on Thursday. Real Betis vs Ferencvaros - Real Betis to score in both halves at 5/6 (1.83) with bet365. After three consecutive matches drawing blanks, Betis regained their scoring touch at the weekend with...

The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
BBC

Celtic and Rangers fined by Uefa for fan offences at Europa League games

Celtic have been fined £12,600 and Rangers £4400 by European governing body Uefa for actions by fans during recent Europa League group-stage ties. Uefa says Celtic's penalty resulted from a "provocative offensive message" displayed during their game at home to Ferencvaros on 19 October. Rangers were found guilty of "lighting...
Reuters

Zenit qualify for Europa League following draw with Malmo

MALMO, Sweden, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A last-gasp penalty by Yaroslav Rakitskiy earned 10-man Zenit St Petersburg a 1-1 draw at Malmo FF in their Champions League Group H clash on Tuesday, ensuring that the Russians will play in the Europa League in the New Year. Danish midfielder Soren Rieks...
KTVZ

MATCHDAY: West Ham looks to advance in Europa League

The Europa League and Europa Conference League have reached their next-to-last group games. In the Europa League, Lyon has already reached the last 16 and could be joined by the likes of West Ham, Monaco and Eintracht Frankfurt. In the Conference League, no teams have yet sealed a place in the last 16 of the inaugural competition but Dutch teams AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord are among those who could change that. Renowned coaches Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho are at Tottenham and Roma this season and both likely need wins to stay in contention to qualify automatically as group winners.
World Soccer Talk

Spartak beat Napoli to take top spot in Europa League group

Moscow (AFP) – Aleksandr Sobolev’s first-half double helped Spartak Moscow to a 2-1 home victory over Serie A leaders Napoli on Wednesday which moved the Russians top of their Europa League group. All four teams can still progress from Group C and the winner of Leicester’s game against Legia Warsaw...
90min.com

Leicester City predicted lineup vs Legia Warsaw - Europa League

Leicester City will be hoping to inject some energy back into their season by securing a much-needed Europa League win over Legia Warsaw on Thursday night. Bested by the Polish champions on matchday two, the Foxes know that three points is vital as they currently sit bottom of a ridiculously congested group.
FanSided

Leicester vs Legia Warsaw: Must win Europa League clash

Thursday night sees Leicester City hosting Legia Warsaw in matchday five of the Europa League group stage as the Foxes look to make amends for their poor performance against Chelsea last week. Both sides enter this clash in poor form with Leicester winless in their last four matches, while Legia...
90min.com

Tottenham predicted lineup vs NS Mura - Europa Conference League

Tottenham's fringe players could get the opportunity to impress in their Europa Conference League clash at NS Mura on Thursday. Spurs are currently second in Group G and can book a spot in the preliminary knockout stage if they win and Rennes beat Vitesse. Here's the team Antonio Conte could...
BBC

Europa League: Celtic & Rangers chances of reaching last 16 considered slim

Celtic are the only Scottish side to have confirmed their involvement in Europe into 2022, but Rangers have a better chance of progress in the Europa League, according to statisticians. The Ibrox side, who will be led by Giovanni van Bronckhorst for the first time on Thursday against Sparta Prague,...
fearthewall.com

Three Observations as more Refereeing Controversy Helps Push Dortmund to the Europa League

After ninety-seven minutes in Lisbon, Dortmund have officially been relegated to the Europa League. Two goals from Pedro Goncalves put the Black and Yellows in an early hole, but it was a red card decision from the referee that once again damned Dortmund to an unsavory fate. A late goal from Donyell Malen was not enough to scrape BVB back into the game, and the players will feel extremely hard done to go out of the campaign on two poor red cards and a laundry list of injured players.
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Bayer Leverkusen vs Celtic in Europa League 2021

Prior to this match, Bayer has eleven goals scored and two conceded, numbers they will be looking to improve; on the other hand, Celtic has eight goals scored and 10 conceded. Celtic player Nir Bitton spoke ahead of the game: "Bayer Leverkusen showed us in the last game that they can hurt us if we make mistakes. They are a top team and we have to prepare for a huge and difficult match.
vavel.com

Highlights and Goals: Spartak Moscow vs SSC Napoli in UEFA Europa League

Giovanni Di Lorenzo catches a ball in the Russian box, shoots and scores. But the referee disallows the goal due to a possible offside. Chance of precipitation: 87%. How to watch Spartak Moscow vs SSC Napoli Live Stream on TV and Online?. If you want to watch the game Spartak...
vavel.com

Goals and highlights: Galatasaray vs Marseille in UEFA Europa League 2021

Galatasaray defeated Marseille at home to secure their direct passage to the Round of 16 of the Europa League; on the other hand, with this defeat, the French side are mathematically eliminated from this tournament, and the best they can hope for is a place in the Conference League play-offs.
