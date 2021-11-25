ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
December 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

By Kerry Ward
Cosmopolitan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to know what's in store for your star sign for December 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Hierophant, King of Wands, Six of Cups) Faith, adventure, and nostalgia. These are the three magic ingredients of your month ahead, Aries, and this feels very apt for December. The Hierophant asks...

News Channel Nebraska

Who Is Pisces Soulmate Compatibility?

Originally Posted On: https://soulmatetwinflame.com/index.php/2020/09/20/who-is-pisces-soulmate-compatibility/. A Pisces in love is emotional. This zodiac sign is highly sensitive to the feelings of others. They care about the emotions of their partner. They can easily get hurt with words, even if the bond is not meant for them. Pisces can be emotional with...
LIFESTYLE
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: Saturday could bring some surprises

Expect a quarter moon in Aquarius and more from Uranus as a week of sweet surprises gets underway. Thursday, Nov. 11: At 7:45 this morning, the moon is exactly 90 degrees from the sun. It’s the moment of the first quarter moon. It’s a stressful time where feelings are driven by ideas and not in an overly co-operative way. This may last for days to come. It was the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 that the combatants in the First World War signed the armistice, ending the war. To this day we celebrate this moment as Remembrance Day.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
thestatetimes.com

Hopkins’ Horoscope

Aries (Mar. 21- Apr. 19): Things have been happening rather quickly for you, and that’s not going to change. While it may get tiring being this busy, all of your hard work will pay off. If you feel especially overwhelmed, it may be time to think about lightening your load. After all, you can’t do your best work if you’re strung out in too many places!
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

December Is Going To Be Such An Important Month For These Zodiac Signs

As the year comes to a close, you may be slipping into the process of reflecting on all that you’ve learned, making peace with your past, and setting your sights on the future. And although December is a time of endings, it’s also an opportunity for new beginnings. As a solar eclipse rises in Sagittarius at 22 degrees on Dec. 4, it’s clear that you may be on the precipice of so many eye-opening and potentially life-changing experiences. If you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of December 2021 — Sagittarius, Leo, and Capricorn — then it’s time to embrace what the cosmos have planned.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 11/30/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): A timely conversation with a friend or pep talk with a colleague gets you up and over that hurdle today. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Life goes into overdrive when you're promoted unexpectedly or asked to fill in for a departing superior. Don't worry. You'll learn as you go.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
MetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (Dec. 1-7)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s a favorable time to get excited about your long-range future — and to entertain possibilities that have previously been on the edges of your awareness. I’d love to see you open your heart to the sweet dark feelings you’ve been sensing, and open your mind to the disruptive but nourishing ideas you need, and open your gut to the rumbling hunches that are available. Be brave, Aries! Strike up conversations with the unexpected, the unknown, and the undiscovered.
LIFESTYLE
rwuhawksherald.com

Who’s your astrological soulmate?

Those that believe in astrology usually utilize their horoscopes to bring insight into a job, mentality and more often than not, a relationship. However, horoscopes and birth charts can be difficult for beginners to understand. So, if you are looking for love, here are my favorite zodiac pairings. First, you...
ASTRONOMY
Best Life

This Is the Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Cheat, Data Shows

There are plenty of ways to create a stable and healthy relationship—but unfortunately, there are just as many reasons why people cheat. From boredom with marriage to incompatible sex drives to feelings of neglect, cheaters give a number of explanations as to why they do what they do. But what if some people are simply born more likely to stray than others? Depending on how seriously you take astrology, you may already be rolling your eyes. Nevertheless, data shows that one zodiac sign is more likely to cheat than the others.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These zodiac signs together make a power couple

You might not be the best judge of who is best for you unless you are a relationship therapist. Different personalities attract different people, and some of them are simply the perfect partners for each other. Primarily because their marriage exudes power and love. With determination, wit, ambition, and love, the ideal power couple overcomes all odds.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Your horoscope for the week ahead

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Vital pieces of information are surfacing which give you further insight into what's possible between now and the end of the year. This is a go-getting period of the year and next Saturday's total solar eclipse is the icing on your cake when it comes to thinking bigger and better.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Week Will Be Full Of Fun Experiences And Romance For 3 Zodiac Signs

It may be autumn, the season of brisk chills and cloudy days, but things are heating up this week. It all begins with a Mercury-Mars conjunction, with the planet of communication joining forces with the planet of instinct, you may feel an overwhelming desire to mean what you say and say what you mean. While this can give you immense motivation and clarity, it can also least to impulsive behavior, so make sure to take a deep breath before taking action. Either way, November 8, 2021 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — so if you happen to be a water sign, listen up.
LIFESTYLE
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Dec. 1

Today’s Birthday (12/01/21) Communication is your golden key this year. Unlock doors through networking, coordination and connecting with others. Personal breakthroughs this winter inspire flowering health, energy and vitality next spring. Summer transitions require contemplation, motivating a dreamy, imaginative and inspired autumn. Develop creative possibilities in conversation. To get the...
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

If You're One of These 3 Zodiac Signs, Brace For the Nov. 4 New Moon

If you thought you could scoot through the last two months of 2021 unscathed, be warned: you're not out of the woods yet. The universe has more surprises up its sleeve for everyone in the coming weeks. More specifically, the Nov. 4 new moon in Scorpio, arriving at 5:14 p.m. ET, will likely bring some level of transformation, on many levels, to each zodiac sign. On the same day, the sun will move opposite Uranus, the planet associated with unexpected shakeups and changes, as well as rebellion and extremes. Emotionally speaking, the new moon will affect each sign a little differently, of course, but three zodiac signs may feel its wrath more than the rest. The bottom line? You might want to brace yourself for some pretty major life changes you didn't see coming.
LIFESTYLE
southeastarrow.com

Arrow-scopes Dec. 1 - 7

Welcome back! The season of the Archer is in full swing post-holiday break, and with a full solar eclipse this week, there is a lot going on in the planets. The full solar eclipse will occur Dec. 4, and although it won’t be visible in North America, you may still feel the effects through the week. Mutable signs — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces — will have this eclipse’s spotlight on them. Be ready for change, and embrace the unexpected.
ASTRONOMY
uwpexponent.com

Zodiac Sign Predictions for December

I’m back! Due to popular demand and the one email that I have received, which, come to think of it, was probably spam, I’m giving another zodiac reading for December. Also, I sent $10 in to the Fortune Tellers of America and now I am certified to give this reading.
LIFESTYLE

