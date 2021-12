2021. It has been what some call “a year”. To celebrate this collection of sun rotations, we’re looking at the best games of 2021. Next up: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Truth be told, before Rift Apart, I was never exactly the biggest fan of the Ratchet & Clank series. They were fun, but they were never something I invested in long-term. Before buying Rift Apart, the only R&C game I’d ever finished was Deadlocked, which is just constant arena fights and nothing else, so it’s hardly the best representative of the series. Heck, I only decided to play and finish 2016’s Ratchet & Clank because I bought Rift Apart. Why would I bother playing it if I started the new one first?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO