The other day I woke up to a rude little news alert on my phone: Electricity prices would be rising in my area by 6.4% as of December 1. I talked to a friend in Los Angeles later that day who told me that, in her beach-adjacent neighborhood, gas was up to a whopping $6 a gallon. And a couple weeks before that, I read about a restaurant owner in my community who'd had to raise the base price of his sandwiches to $12 from $9.75 pre-pandemic. Thanks to inflation, his roast beef sandwiches cost him $7 in ingredients alone, nevermind the cost of labor and operating his store. "Dude, I'm losing my mind," he told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO