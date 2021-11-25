How to protect your mental health over the holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If there ever was a month to be grateful it’s November, the month of Thanksgiving, and if you find yourself smiling after you take stock over your life there’s something to that. Maybe you’ll give thanks before Thanksgiving dinner, surrounded by family and friends. After the past...
Your phone pings. It’s a message from a friend you met for drinks last night, who just tested positive for Covid-19. Your throat starts feeling scratchy. A short cough sputters out. Is your body temperature rising? You run to take a PCR Covid-19 test. When the results come back negative, you realize it was all in your head — a psychosomatic response.
Vinegar has long been lauded as a gut-supporting pantry staple, and recent research confirms that taking a swig of the stuff may support healthy blood sugar and glycemic control. And for its latest accolade? According to a new study published in the journal Nutrients, the fermented beverage may help our mood, as well.
Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
With the holiday season already in full swing, temptations are aplenty in the form of good food and bad weather keeping people from being active outdoors.
The fear of holiday weight gain fueled by more food and less activity is one that has persisted for years, experts told The Dispatch.
...
The organization All Terrain Georgia is aiming to have special off-roading wheelchairs available for rent at 10 state parks, giving people with disabilities the chance to explore places that are more difficult to access.
Nicole Baker’s goal with this segment is to give you easy, practical everyday tips on staying well, safe and happy.
She will spotlight stories that bring you a dose of wellness during our newscasts, and you’ll find longer-form stories streaming monthly on CBSN Baltimore.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If this pandemic has taught us one thing, it’s how vital our well-being truly is – mental, physical and emotional.
It’s that time of year where we may find ourselves in a mood or suddenly sad for what we think is no real reason, some call it the winter blues, but doctors might call it Seasonal...
The hustle and bustle of the holiday season can make for a crazy time of year. Mix in cold and flu season, and an ongoing pandemic and dietician Kelly Springer says there’s a lot to think about. That’s why she says we need to make sure our gut health is stronger than ever.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s hard to believe we are about to spend another holiday in a pandemic. And for some, this Thanksgiving could be the first time families gather in almost two years. It’s the reason experts say watching your mental health, is more important than ever. “If we...
Reports about the latest COVID variant of concern, Omicron, have exploded all over the news. No sooner had we learned its name, it had arrived in Australia.
Waves of familiar dread are washing ashore for many, just when there was fresh hope we would soon put all this behind us. Will there be masks and lockdowns again? Will we need booster shots? What about border closures?
Some will be worrying about getting refunds for their interstate Christmas holiday trips. Many others may be grappling with a sense of déjà vu and hopelessness – wondering how they will get their life...
Comments / 0