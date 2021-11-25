ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reply to: On powerful GWAS in admixed populations

By Elizabeth G. Atkinson
 7 days ago

Replying to Hou, K., Bhattacharya, A., Mester, R., Burch, K. S. & Pasaniuc, B. Nature Genetics https://doi.org/10.1038/s41588-021-00953-5 All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Rent or Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on...

The Independent

Fossil footprints puzzle scientists: Bear or ancient human?

Prehistoric footprints that have puzzled scientists since the 1970s are getting a second look: Were they left by extinct animals or by human ancestors? When famed paleontologist Mary Leakey first uncovered the footprints in Tanzania 40 years ago, the evidence was ambiguous. Leakey focused her attention instead on other fossil footprints that could be more clearly linked to early humans. Those footprints, found at a site called Laetoli G, are the first clear evidence of early humans walking upright. Decades later, a new team re-excavated the confusing footprints, found at a site called Laetoli A, and made photos and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel paper MAP method for rapid high resolution histological analysis

Three-dimensional visualization of cellular and subcellular-structures in histological-tissues is essential for understanding the complexities of biological-phenomena, especially with regards structural and spatial relationships and pathologlical-diagnosis. Recent advancements in tissue-clearing technology, such as Magnified Analysis of Proteome (MAP), have significantly improved our ability to study biological-structures in three-dimensional space; however, their wide applicability to a variety of tissues is limited by long incubation-times and a need for advanced imaging-systems that are not readily available in most-laboratories. Here, we present optimized MAP-based method for paper-thin samples, Paper-MAP, which allow for rapid clearing and subsequent imaging of three-dimensional sections derived from various tissues using conventional confocal-microscopy. Paper-MAP successfully clear tissues within 1-day, compared to the original-MAP, without significant differences in achieved optical-transparency. As a proof-of-concept, we investigated the vasculature and neuronal-networks of a variety of human and rodent tissues processed via Paper-MAP, in both healthy and diseased contexts, including Alzheimer's disease and glioma.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Self-selective ferroelectric memory realized with semimetalic graphene channel

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2021) Cite this article. A new concept of read-out method for ferroelectric random-access memory (FeRAM) using a graphene layer as the channel material of bottom-gated field effect transistor structure is demonstrated experimentally. The transconductance of the graphene channel is found to change its sign depending on the direction of spontaneous polarization (SP) in the underlying ferroelectric layer. This indicates that the memory state of FeRAM, specified by the SP direction of the ferroelectric layer, can be sensed unambiguously with transconductance measurements. With the proposed read-out method, it is possible to construct an array of ferroelectric memory cells in the form of a cross-point structure where the transconductance of a crossing cell can be measured selectively without any additional selector. This type of FeRAM can be a plausible solution for fabricating high speed, ultra-low power, long lifetime, and high density 3D stackable non-volatile memory.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Impact of patient positions in lung ultrasound protocol: author's reply

Alonso-Ojembarrena, A, Raimondi, F. The meaning of gravity-induced lung ultrasound score variations, to appear in Journal of Perinatology. Hoshino Y, Arai J, Hirono K, Maruo K, Kajikawa D, Yukitake Y, et al. Gravity-induced loss of aeration and atelectasis development in the preterm lung: a serial sonographic assessment. J Perinatol. 2021.https://doi.org/10.1038/s41372-021-01189-1.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists use stem cells to create models of pre-embryos

Scientists are using human stem cells to create a structure that mimics a pre-embryo and can serve as a research alternative to a real one.They say these “blastoids” provide an efficient, ethical way to study human development and pursue biomedical discoveries in fertility and contraception. The latest effort was detailed Thursday in the journal Nature The structures aren’t embryos, but scientists nevertheless didn't let them grow past two weeks in deference to longstanding ethical guidelines.A blastoid is a model for a blastocyst, a ball of cells that form within a week of fertilization and are about the width of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Case-cohort design in hematopoietic cell transplant studies

In addition the Series Editors' Note was missing from this article and should have read:. Imagine you and your colleagues have done 1000 transplants in persons with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in 1st remission. 5 percent of the 20 percent of recipients relapsing posttransplant have an isolated central nervous system relapse. You are curious and want to know whether there is anything special about this 5 percent, specifically whether this risk corelates with any pretransplant clinical and laboratory co-variates. You have extensive clinical data and some typical laboratory data on all 1000 but you suspect the culprit is mutation topography. What to do? Fortunately you have bio-banked DNA from the 1000. If resources and monies are not limiting you can do targeted or next generation sequencing on all 1000 DNA samples and off you go. However, most of us lack unlimited resources and monies. How can you sensibly and efficiently tackle this research problem? The answer is a case-cohort design study. In the typescript which follows Profs. Cai and Kim explain how to accomplish this. If you follow their advice you may need only to analyze samples from < 300 recipients rather than 1000 to test your hypothesis. They explain how to design such a study and provide references to estimate sample size.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Directed-evolution of translation system for efficient unnatural amino acids incorporation and generalizable synthetic auxotroph construction

Site-specific incorporation of unnatural amino acids (UAAs) with similar incorporation efficiency to that of natural amino acids (NAAs) and low background activity is extremely valuable for efficient synthesis of proteins with diverse new chemical functions and design of various synthetic auxotrophs. However, such efficient translation systems remain largely unknown in the literature. Here, we describe engineered chimeric phenylalanine systems that dramatically increase the yield of proteins bearing UAAs, through systematic engineering of the aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase and its respective cognate tRNA. These engineered synthetase/tRNA pairs allow single-site and multi-site incorporation of UAAs with efficiencies similar to those of NAAs and high fidelity. In addition, using the evolved chimeric phenylalanine system, we construct a series of E. coli strains whose growth is strictly dependent on exogenously supplied of UAAs. We further show that synthetic auxotrophic cells can grow robustly in living mice when UAAs are supplemented.
SCIENCE
Science
Nature.com

The agglomeration and dispersion dichotomy of human settlements on Earth

Human settlements on Earth are scattered in a multitude of shapes, sizes and spatial arrangements. These patterns are often not random but a result of complex geographical, cultural, economic and historical processes that have profound human and ecological impacts. However, little is known about the global distribution of these patterns and the spatial forces that creates them. This study analyses human settlements from high-resolution satellite imagery and provides a global classification of spatial patterns. We find two emerging classes, namely agglomeration and dispersion. In the former, settlements are fewer than expected based on the predictions of scaling theory, while an unexpectedly high number of settlements characterizes the latter. To explain the observed spatial patterns, we propose a model that combines two agglomeration forces and simulates human settlements' historical growth. Our results show that our model accurately matches the observed global classification (F1: 0.73), helps to understand and estimate the growth of human settlements and, in turn, the distribution and physical dynamics of all human settlements on Earth, from small villages to cities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficacy of AAV serotypes to target Schwann cells after intrathecal and intravenous delivery

To optimize gene delivery to myelinating Schwann cells we compared clinically relevant AAV serotypes and injection routes. AAV9 and AAVrh10 vectors expressing either EGFP or the neuropathy-associated gene GJB1/Connexin32 (Cx32) under a myelin specific promoter were injected intrathecally or intravenously in wild type and Gjb1-null mice, respectively. Vector biodistribution in lumbar roots and sciatic nerves was higher in AAVrh10 injected mice while EGFP and Cx32 expression rates and levels were similar between the two serotypes. A gradient of biodistribution away from the injection site was seen with both intrathecal and intravenous delivery, while similar expression rates were achieved despite higher vector amounts injected intravenously. Quantified immune cells in relevant tissues were similar to non-injected littermates. Overall, AAV9 and AAVrh10 efficiently transduce Schwann cells throughout the peripheral nervous system with both clinically relevant routes of administration, although AAV9 and intrathecal injection may offer a more efficient approach for treating demyelinating neuropathies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Environment-sensitive emission of anionic hydrogen-bonded urea-derivative"“acetate-ion complexes and their aggregation-induced emission enhancement

Anions often quench fluorescence (FL). However, strong ionic hydrogen bonding between fluorescent dyes and anion molecules has the potential to control the electronic state of FL dyes, creating new functions via non-covalent interactions. Here, we propose an approach, utilising ionic hydrogen bonding between urea groups and anions, to control the electronic states of fluorophores and develop an aggregation-induced emission enhancement (AIEE) system. The AIEE ionic hydrogen-bonded complex (IHBC) formed between 1,8-diphenylnaphthalene (p-2Urea), with aryl urea groups at the para-positions on the peri-phenyl rings, and acetate ions exhibits high environmental sensitivities in solution phases, and the FL quantum yield (QY) in ion-pair assemblies of the IHBC and tetrabutylammonium cations is more than five times higher than that of the IHBC in solution. Our versatile and simple approach for the design of AIEE dye facilitates the future development of environment-sensitive probes and solid-state emitting materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Observers of quantum systems cannot agree to disagree

Is the world quantum? An active research line in quantum foundations is devoted to exploring what constraints can rule out the postquantum theories that are consistent with experimentally observed results. We explore this question in the context of epistemics, and ask whether agreement between observers can serve as a physical principle that must hold for any theory of the world. Aumann's seminal Agreement Theorem states that two observers (of classical systems) cannot agree to disagree. We propose an extension of this theorem to no-signaling settings. In particular, we establish an Agreement Theorem for observers of quantum systems, while we construct examples of (postquantum) no-signaling boxes where observers can agree to disagree. The PR box is an extremal instance of this phenomenon. These results make it plausible that agreement between observers might be a physical principle, while they also establish links between the fields of epistemics and quantum information that seem worthy of further exploration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel model of molnupiravir against SARS-CoV-2 replication: accumulated RNA mutations to induce error catastrophe

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 410 (2021) Cite this article. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led researchers and clinicians to repurpose existing antiviral NAs to fight SARS-CoV-2 infection. Since RdRp plays a pivotal role in virus replication and transcription, broad-spectrum NA inhibitors have been used to target RdRp, which can recognize and incorporate the active form of NA inhibitors into the growing RNA strand, thereby terminating RNA chain elongation. However, the 3"²"“5"² exonuclease (ExoN) of SARS-CoV-2 may limit the antiviral effects of NA inhibitors incorporated into nascent RNA.3 To date, some NAs which can evade the ExoN proofreading function have shown potent anti-coronavirus activity in preclinical studies and have entered clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment, among which molnupiravir was just approved by Australia on August 9, 2021, for treating COVID-19.
CANCER
Nature.com

Light-mediated discovery of surfaceome nanoscale organization and intercellular receptor interaction networks

The molecular nanoscale organization of the surfaceome is a fundamental regulator of cellular signaling in health and disease. Technologies for mapping the spatial relationships of cell surface receptors and their extracellular signaling synapses would unlock theranostic opportunities to target protein communities and the possibility to engineer extracellular signaling. Here, we develop an optoproteomic technology termed LUX-MS that enables the targeted elucidation of acute protein interactions on and in between living cells using light-controlled singlet oxygen generators (SOG). By using SOG-coupled antibodies, small molecule drugs, biologics and intact viral particles, we demonstrate the ability of LUX-MS to decode ligand receptor interactions across organisms and to discover surfaceome receptor nanoscale organization with direct implications for drug action. Furthermore, by coupling SOG to antigens we achieved light-controlled molecular mapping of intercellular signaling within functional immune synapses between antigen-presenting cells and CD8+"‰T cells providing insights into T cell activation with spatiotemporal specificity. LUX-MS based decoding of surfaceome signaling architectures thereby provides a molecular framework for the rational development of theranostic strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Replica exchange molecular dynamics simulations reveal self-association sites in M-crystallin caused by mutations provide insights of cataract

Crystallins are ubiquitous, however, prevalence is seen in eye lens. Eye lens crystallins are long-lived and structural intactness is required for maintaining lens transparency and protein solubility. Mutations in crystallins often lead to cataract. In this study, we performed mutations at specific sites of M-crystallin, a close homologue of eye lens crystallin and studied by using replica exchange molecular dynamics simulation with generalized Born implicit solvent model. Mutations were made on the Ca2+ binding residues (K34D and S77D) and in the hydrophobic core (W45R) which is known to cause congenital cataract in homologous Î³D-crystallin. The chosen mutations caused large motion of the N-terminal Greek key, concomitantly broke the interlocking Greek keys interactions and perturbed the compact core resulting in several folded and partially unfolded states. Partially unfolded states exposed large hydrophobic patches that could act as precursors for self-aggregation. Accumulation of such aggregates is the potential cause of cataract in homologous eye lens crystallins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The optics of the human eye at 8.6Â Âµm resolution

Ocular optics is normally estimated based on up to 2,600 measurement points within the pupil of the eye, which implies a lateral resolution of approximately 175 Âµm for a 9Â mm pupil diameter. This is because information below this resolution is not thought to be relevant or even possible to obtain with current measurement systems. In this work, we characterize the in vivo ocular optics of the human eye with a lateral resolution of 8.6 Âµm, which implies roughly 1 million measurement points for a pupil diameter of 9Â mm. The results suggest that the normal human eye presents a series of hitherto unknown optical patterns with amplitudes between 200 and 300Â nm and is made up of a series of in-phase peaks and valleys. If the results are analysed at only high lateral frequencies, the human eye is also found to contain a whole range of new information. This discovery could have a great impact on the way we understand some fundamental mechanisms of human vision and could be of outstanding utility in certain fields of ophthalmology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tracking deep-sea internal wave propagation with a differential pressure gauge array

Temperature is used to trace ocean density variations, and reveals internal waves and turbulent motions in the deep ocean, called 'internal motions.' Ambient temperature detected by geophysical differential pressure gauges (DPGs) may provide year-long, complementary observations. Here, we use data from four DPGs fixed on the ocean bottom and a high-resolution temperature sensor (T-sensor) 13Â m above the seafloor as a square-kilometer array deployed offshore ~"‰50Â km east of Taiwan facing the open Pacific Ocean to examine the impact of temperature on DPG signals related to internal motions. The DPG signals correlate with T-sensor temperature variations between 0.002 and 0.1Â mHz, but have time shifts partially caused by slow thermal conduction from the ambient seafloor to the DPG chamber and partially by internal motion propagation time across the array. Applying beamforming-frequency-wavenumber analysis and linear regression to the arrayed T-sensor and DPG data, we estimate the propagating slowness of the internal motions to be between 0.5 and 7.4Â sÂ mâˆ’1 from the northwest and northeast quadrants of the array. The thermal relaxation time of the DPGs is within 103"“104Â s. This work shows that a systematic scan of DPG data at frequencies <"‰0.1Â mHz may help shed light on patterns of internal wave propagation in the deep ocean, especially in multi-scale arrays.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

On the use of aggregated human mobility data to estimate the reproduction number

The reproduction number of an infectious disease, such as CoViD-19, can be described through a modified version of the susceptible-infected-recovered (SIR) model with time-dependent contact rate, where mobility data are used as proxy of average movement trends and interpersonal distances. We introduce a theoretical framework to explain and predict changes in the reproduction number of SARS-CoV-2 in terms of aggregated individual mobility and interpersonal proximity (alongside other epidemiological and environmental variables) during and after the lockdown period. We use an infection-age structured model described by a renewal equation. The model predicts the evolution of the reproduction number up to a week ahead of well-established estimates used in the literature. We show how lockdown policies, via reduction of proximity and mobility, reduce the impact of CoViD-19 and mitigate the risk of disease resurgence. We validate our theoretical framework using data from Google, Voxel51, Unacast, The CoViD-19 Mobility Data Network, and Analisi Distribuzione Aiuti.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Comparing deuterium excess to large-scale precipitation recycling models in the tropics

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 4, ArticleÂ number:Â 60 (2021) Cite this article. Precipitation recycling is essential to sustaining regional ecosystems and water supplies, and it is impacted by land development and climate change. This is especially true in the tropics, where dense vegetation greatly influences recycling. Unfortunately, large-scale models of recycling often exhibit high uncertainty, complicating efforts to estimate recycling. Here, we examine how deuterium excess (d-excess), a stable-isotope quantity sensitive to recycling effects, acts as an observational proxy for recycling. While past studies have connected variability in d-excess to precipitation origins at local or regional scales, our study leverages >3000 precipitation isotope samples to quantitatively compare d-excess against three contemporary recycling models across the global tropics. Using rank-correlation, we find statistically significant agreement (\(\bar \tau = 0.52\) to \(0.70\)) between tropical d-excess and recycling that is strongly mediated by seasonal precipitation, vegetation density, and scale mismatch. Our results detail the complex relationship between d-excess and precipitation recycling, suggesting avenues for further investigation.
ENVIRONMENT

