Glycoproteomic software solutions spotlight glycans

By Kay-Hooi Khoo
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftware solutions pGlyco3 and StrucGP both aim to better assign the glycan part of a glycopeptide beyond simple glycosyl composition, but they differ in their strategies, their requirement for a glycan library and their applicability to O-glycopeptides. By taking...

www.nature.com

securitymagazine.com

Product spotlight on identity management solutions

Securing physical or digital assets are at the heart of reducing enterprise and business risks. Identity management solutions help enterprises verify a user’s identity and ensure that only authorized users access facilities, applications, systems or networks. Let’s explore a sampling of the latest identity management solutions. Delivers Identity Lifecycle Process...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

ProjectManager Recognized as a Top Project Management Software Solution by Capterra Users

ProjectManager, a leading project and work management solution for hybrid teams, announced it was recognized as a top-ranked solution on the recently-released Capterra IT Project Management Software Shortlist. The Capterra Shortlist is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the software space.
SOFTWARE
smallbiztrends.com

Spotlight: eSight Provides a Unique Solution for Those with Low Sight

Living with low sight presents a lot of challenges, but now there’s a solution. In fact, eSight provides devices that work for people with an array of conditions. At first, the brand launched to help the founder’s low-sighted family members. But they now offer high-tech devices for everyone. Read all about the journey in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.
CELL PHONES
Entrepreneur

Startup Spotlight: Dubai-Based Works Offers A No-Code Platform To Ease The Creation Of Enterprise Software

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In the highly digitized business ecosystem that exists right now, there are perhaps very few firms that don’t require computer software catered to the requirements of the industries they operate in. “Every organization today needs software,” says Yassir Houmame, co-founder of Works. “Unfortunately, the development of enterprise software is complex and costly in terms of budget and qualified resources. Our technology eliminates technical complexity and allows non-technical people to build enterprise grade applications.”
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glycan#Ions#Pglyco3#Pglyco2
aithority.com

VSBLTY, 911Inform Make First Deployment Of ‘Total Solutions’ Security Software

Advanced Security Technology Can Provide Incident Data to 911, First Responders Anywhere in U.S. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, announced that a joint system integration with 911inform has been completed, tested, and deployed to multiple customers across the United States. The “Total Security Platform” provides police, first responders and local onsite personnel with the ability to access data instantly and gain situational awareness from VSBLTY’s industry leading Vector™ software through its partnership with 911inform.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Philips Spotlights New and Enhanced Vendor-Neutral Radiology Workflow Solutions and Scalable Smart Connected Imaging Systems

Robust portfolio of modality and PACS vendor-neutral radiology workflow solutions supports radiologists, technologists and administrators with integrated, automated AI-driven informatics to streamline workflows. Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, will showcase how the company’s portfolio of vendor-neutral radiology workflow solutions and enterprise-scalable smart connected imaging systems is helping...
ELECTRONICS
Credit Union Times

CU Solutions Group Announces Joint Acquisition of Software Company

The CUSO CU Solutions Group (CUSG) has made some significant investments in new technology ventures in 2021. In its latest venture, on Tuesday CUSG announced it had jointly acquired software company Marquis Software Solutions, Inc. in a deal with the Detroit-based private equity firm Rockbridge Growth Equity. CUSG, known for...
BUSINESS
