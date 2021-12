Following their successful North American return in July 2021 with their sold-out 10-hour extravaganza, among the first large scale events back in NYC, today international party purveyor elrow announces it will be closing out the year with its most in-demand sci-fi pop culture-themed winter festival RowsAttacks! elrow’s final blow-out of the year will bring Ibiza to New York with an interplanetary post-apocalyptic invasion taking over two stages at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, NY on December 11 for a mothership’s worth of partying. elrow also announces an exciting, otherworldly lineup including Grammy Award-winner CID, Jackathon party curator Heidi, and Barcelona’s Rendher. This is one of elrow’s strongest lineups in years so it’s sure to be a special night for music-loving creatures from all corners of the galaxy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO