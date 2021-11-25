ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Translation stalling proline motifs are enriched in slow-growing, thermophilic, and multicellular bacteria

By Tess E. Brewer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapid bacterial growth depends on the speed at which ribosomes can translate mRNA into proteins. mRNAs that encode successive stretches of proline can cause ribosomes to stall, substantially reducing translation speed. Such stalling is especially detrimental for species that must grow and divide rapidly. Here, we focus on di-prolyl motifs (XXPPX)...

