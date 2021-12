On a holiday that is most sacred to the Pearsons — Pilgrim Rick wishes you a Happy Thanksgiving! — This Is Us is offering a new peek at the final season. Exactly one week after EW revealed six first-look photos of the season 6 premiere, NBC has released its first trailer for the final batch of episodes, set to Kate's (Chrissy Metz) rendition of "Time After Time." While most of the two-minute trailer is a fuzzy retrospective reliving key moments of the hit family drama — Rebecca (Mandy Moore) does her very pregnant dance for a towel-clad Jack (Milo Ventimiglia)! Kevin (Justin Hartley) comforts Randall (Sterling K. Brown) in the throes of an anxiety attack! Randall soothingly instructs William (Ron Cephas Jones) to breathe as he struggles for life! Jack rescues the family from a fire! — several upcoming scenes are teased.

