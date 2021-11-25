A (Profitable) New Tradition for Thanksgiving Football

This past Saturday, after a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 50,000 spectators filled the Camping World football stadium in Orlando to watch the Florida Classic—the 76th face-off between Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University. The storied rivalry between two of America’s premier historically Black universities is a part of the legacy of Black college football, in which African Americans have built their own traditions and institutions. HBCU classics are athletic and cultural touchstones of the southern Black college experience and, by extension, Black southern life. They draw intergenerational fans and spectators for an event that feels part homecoming and part family reunion. The Florida Classic itself generates a universe of events including tailgating, car shows, hair shows, job fairs, step shows by Black fraternities and sororities, and alumni receptions.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO