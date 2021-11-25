ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A (Profitable) New Tradition for Thanksgiving Football

By Editors
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking money from the couch... This Thanksgiving, experts predict that millions of Americans will retreat to one single destination…. Some will arrive nearly unconscious, in desperate need of a nap to sleep off the inevitable post-turkey coma. Others will come with bruised and broken hearts, seeking refuge from long...

theatlanta100.com

Football: A Thanksgiving tradition

There’s nothing like watching football with some delicious Thanksgiving food and your friends and family by your side. As is tradition, the NFL will hold three Thanksgiving Day games next week. The Detroit Lions have received an annual invitation to the Thanksgiving games since the 1940s, and this year, they’ll...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL DFS Digest (2021 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM

Thanksgiving is Thursday, bringing a three-game NFL slate with it. So, let’s look at each game below, hoping to unearth the best daily fantasy picks and make this a profitable holiday. Get a FREE 6-month upgrade with our special offer >>. Week 12 Thanksgiving Matchups. Game: Chicago Bears at Detroit...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Urban Meyer News

For the past 12 hours, Urban Meyer has been linked to the recent job opening at Notre Dame. Moments ago, however, ESPN’s Michael DiRocco poured some cold water on that potential pairing. DiRocco is reporting that Meyer has no interest in taking another college football job. Meyer is reportedly “committed...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Major Broncos News

NFL franchises are only sold once in a blue moon, but a Thursday report indicates that the Denver Broncos are in the process of setting up a sale for this upcoming offseason. According to Sportico, the Broncos have met with at least four different“sell-side bankers” about handling a potential sale of the franchise. Although not official yet, it’s the clearest indication thus far that the organization could hit the open market after the conclusion of the 2021 season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Nhl#American Football#Americans
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

High school football tradition, pride tied to Thanksgiving practice, Black Friday games

Tomorrow is one of the most celebrated holidays in our nation, and a day that we’ll all gather with friends and family to give thanks for all the that we have. Like images from a Norman Rockwell painting, Thanksgiving celebrations are woven deep into the fabric of Americana, and the memories made with one another are cherished for a lifetime.
FOOTBALL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NFL Thanksgiving Day Breakdown I SGPN Fantasy Football Podcast (Ep.47)

Welcome to Episode 47 of the SGPN Fantasy Football Podcast! This week, Rod Villagomez welcomes back Justin Mark, SGPN contributor to the show. Justin and Rod breakdown what to expect from 10 players who will be playing this Thanksgiving Day. Does Andy Dalton help or hurt the Chicago Bears and...
NFL
Steelers Depot

A New (Though Old) Football Team Is Coming To Pittsburgh

Soon enough, the Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be the only professional football team in the city. Announced earlier this week is the return of the USFL, and the Pittsburgh Maulers are one of eight teams who will make up the restarted league. The league announced the eight cities in a tweet Monday afternoon.
NFL
The Atlantic

The Football Game That Transcends Tradition

This past Saturday, after a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 50,000 spectators filled the Camping World football stadium in Orlando to watch the Florida Classic—the 76th face-off between Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University. The storied rivalry between two of America’s premier historically Black universities is a part of the legacy of Black college football, in which African Americans have built their own traditions and institutions. HBCU classics are athletic and cultural touchstones of the southern Black college experience and, by extension, Black southern life. They draw intergenerational fans and spectators for an event that feels part homecoming and part family reunion. The Florida Classic itself generates a universe of events including tailgating, car shows, hair shows, job fairs, step shows by Black fraternities and sororities, and alumni receptions.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Report: ‘Prime’ Candidate Emerges For The Oklahoma Job

Following the shocking departure of head coach Lincoln Riley, the Oklahoma Sooners are practically scrambling to find his replacement. But they may have zeroed in on a familiar face as their “prime” candidate. According to Brad Crawford of 247Sports, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is “a prime candidate” for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

5-star LB Harold Perkins narrows list to final 3 schools

Cypress (Texas) Cy Park five-star linebacker Harold Perkins officially trimmed his list of schools on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound playmaker told On3 he will decide between LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. Perkins also told On3 he has a commitment date set. He will announce his pledge Jan. 2 at the...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Indy100

Drake met an old couple at a basketball game who didn’t know who he was and named them his ‘new parents’

Drake met an older couple at an NBA game who didn’t recognise him - and he soon crowned them his “new parents”.The rapper - who was sitting courtside at the Oklahoma City (OKC) Thunder and Houston Rockets game with a friend - happened to be sitting next to an older couple who didn’t realise that he was a world-known musical artist.As cameras started to show the “Certified Lover Boy,” the older gentleman appeared to ask if he was a notable person.Drake was evidently entertained with the exchange and started to laugh as he called for the camera to focus...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

