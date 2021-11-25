ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wine Lips release “Fingers” video

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWine Lips have released a video for their song "Fingers". The video...

Punknews.org

Weakened Friends release “Everything is Better” video

Weakened Friends have released a video for their new song "Everything is Better". The song is off their upcoming album Quitter that will be out November 19 via Big Scary Monsters and Don Giovanni Records. Weakened Friends will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 and released Common Blah in 2018. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Silverstein release “It's Over” video

Silverstein have released a video for their new song "It's Over". The song appears to be a standalone single and is out digitally via UNFD. Silverstein are currently on tour and last released A Beautiful Place to Drown in 2020. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

La Armada release “Checkmate Humanity” video

La Armada have released a video for their song "Checkmate Humanity". The song is off their upcoming album Anti-Colonial Vol. 2 out February 11 via Lockjaw Records, Thousand Island Records, and Mal De Ojo Records. La Armada released Anti-Colonial Vol. 1 in 2019. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Potty Mouth release “Got You” video

Potty Mouth have released a video for "Got You". The video was created by Abby Weems. The song is off their last EP 1% Happier that is out now via Get Better Records. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Release Of Black Lips’ Limited Edition 7” Single Is Canceled After Allegations Against Band Member Surface

The Release of Black Lips’ limited edition 7” single has been canceled after allegations against a member of the band have surfaced. According to Stereogum, Italian label Wild Honey Records pulled the band’s 7” single, which housed covers of Fred Cole’s “Colt 44” and Hank Williams’ “Alone and Forsaken,” due to “certain allegations made over a member of the band.”.
ROCK MUSIC
Punknews.org

Wine Lips announce winter tour dates

Wine Lips have announced tour dates for this winter. The band will be playing in Canada and the US. Wine Lips released their album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party last month via Stomp Records. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Me Rex release “Never Graduate” lyric video

Me Rex have released a lyric video for their new song "Never Graduate". The video features footage filmed on their 2021 UK tour. The song is off their upcoming Pterodactyl EP out February 4 via Big Scary Monsters. Me Rex released Megabear earlier this year. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Justin Fancy releases video for “Beauty Queen”

Canadian Country artist and reigning Music NL Country Artist of the Year and Rising Star of the Year, Justin Fancy has unveiled a music video for his latest single, “Beauty Queen”. The video closes a chapter in the on-screen romance between Justin and childhood friend Samantha Picco (Big Brother Canada...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Green Day release “Hitchin a Ride (BBC Live Session)”

Green Day have released a video for the BBC live version of "Hitchin' a Ride". The song was recorded in 1998 and is off their upcoming live album The BBC Sessions due out December 10. Green Day will be touring Europe and the UK with the Hella Mega Tour in 2022 and released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Hypebae

BTS x AMOREPACIFIC to Release Purple Lip Sleeping Mask for ARMYs

Has joined forces with global K-pop group BTS to release a limited-edition version of its popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. The beauty product arrives as part of BTS’ upcoming Permission to Dance on Stage tour. Celebrating the septet’s newest project, the lip mask comes with a sweet “Gummy Bear” scent and is packaged in the group’s signature purple color. A white BTS logo highlights the lid.
MAKEUP
Punknews.org

The Filthy Radicals release “Scavenger” video

Toronto based ska punks The Filthy Radicals have released a video for their song "Scavenger". The video was made by Crusty Media. The song is off their EP The Fine Line Between Real and Insane that is out now via Stomp Records. The Filthy Radicals released their EP Freedom 45 earlier this year and their last album was Cloak and Stagger in 2016. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Effens release “Venom Denim” video

The Effens have released a video for their song "Venom Denim". The song is off their EP Eventually that was released earlier this year. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Red Fang covers AC/DC

Red Fang have released a cover of "Hells Bells" by AC/DC. The song is off covers compilation Back in Black [Redux] that will be out December 3 via Magnetic Eye Records. Red Fang released their album Arrows earlier this year. Check out the cover below.
MUSIC
Cleveland Scene

Empty Kodiak Releases Debut Single and Lyric Video

Local singer-songwriter Chaz Stead’s band Empty Kodiak has just released its debut single “Teeth/The Ghost,” which was recorded locally in Middleburg Heights. The surf pop song “Teeth” features a saxophone solo by Dave Gorski with what is known as the prismizer effect, and the B-side single, “The Ghost,” is an autobiographical storytelling of Stead’s own experience dealing with "unresolved conflict and loss." Stead’s wife Kennedy sings on the track, and the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Adeline speaks at the song’s open and close.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Punknews.org

My Chemical Romance reschedule Australia and New Zealand dates

My Chemical Romance have announced rescheduled tour dates for Australia and New Zealand. The band were set to play there in March, 2022 but due to " the uncertainty regarding international border restrictions and indoor venue capacity limits" the band will now be playing in March, 2023. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates and refunds are available up until December 10. My Chemical Romance will be touring North America in 2022 and released The Black Parade/Living with Ghosts in 2016. Check out the new dates below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

MxPx release “Hold Your Tongue and Say Apple” video

MxPx have released a video for their holiday song "Hold Your Tongue and Say Apple". The video was illustrated and animated by Callum Scott-Dyson. The song is a standalone single and is available digitally. The band will be playing two shows in April 2022 with Zebrahead, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, and Mercy Music. MxPx released their live album Southbound to San Antonio earlier this month and their last album was MxPx in 2018. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
BC Heights

BC Dynamics Release Christmas Single and Music Video

Bedecked in their finest festive attire and cloaked in shades of red and green, the singers of the Boston College Dynamics fill Gasson Commons with the harmony of their caroling. The accomplished a cappella group dances as members wrap their arms around each other, surrounded by Christmas trees and tinsel, in their music video featuring the group’s rendition of “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway.
BOSTON, MA
Punknews.org

Graveyard Island: Acoustic Sessions [EP] (2021)

Grade 2 were a bunch of snot nosed kids when they burst onto the scene in 2013, teenagers playing the type of classic punk that belonged to another era. While still young by most standards, with three full lengths and a handful of EPs under their belt, they’re now grizzled scene veterans. The Isle of Wight, UK trio was on quite a roll with the release of their Hellcat Records debut Graveyard Island in 2019. Like so many other bands, their momentum was threatened by the pandemic. Their response was Graveyard Island: Acoustic Sessions.
ROCK MUSIC
Punknews.org

Authority Zero release “Ollie Ollie Oxen Free” video

Authority Zero have released a video for their song "Ollie Ollie Oxen Free". The video was directed by Bryan Heiden. The song is off their album of the same name that was released earlier this year. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Mark Brathwaite releases video for “Champion Flow”

Toronto, ON-based hip-hop artist Mark Brathwaite has unveiled an animated lyric video for his new single, “Champion Flow”, and also his newest album, My Season. The Toronto-based artist’s fourth project, My Season is the culmination of Braithwaite’s professional experience in the industry, coupled with personal experiences along the way. The six-track EP is an up-and-down roller coaster of emotion, traversing layered and rich themes of betrayal, triumph, unrequited love, and the cyclic grind of life deeply embedded into its roots.
MUSIC

