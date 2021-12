BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Friday, masks will be required in certain places in Burlington. Wednesday night, city councilors unanimously supported the decision during a special meeting called for by the mayor. It calls for masks in retail shops and theaters regardless of vaccination status, but proof of vaccination can exempt people from the new rule in restaurants, bars, and gyms. The mandate does not apply to places of worship or schools, which follow separate guidance.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO