Action-Packed 2022 Thunder Road Season Plan Is Unveiled

By Editorials
ourherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThunder Road officials have unveiled an action packed 19-event racing schedule for the 2022 season. The 63rd season of stock car racing atop Quarry Hill features many traditional fan-favorite...

www.ourherald.com

racedayct.com

Thunder Road Releases Schedule For 63rd Season In 2022

(Press release from Thunder Road International Speedbowl) Thunder Road officials have unveiled an action-packed 19-event racing schedule for the 2022 season. The 63rd season of stock car racing atop Quarry Hill features many traditional fan-favorite events along with a few new tweaks, all of which will again be broadcast live worldwide on FloRacing.
MOTORSPORTS

