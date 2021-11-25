ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

1933 Industries Announces AGM Results

 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB: TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that all...

Natural Grocers Announces Q4 Results, Partnership with RangeMe

Lakewood, CO—Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, and provided its outlook for fiscal 2022, according to a press release. Separately, the company announced that it is partnering with RangeMe, an online product sourcing platform, to streamline the search for innovative new products.
ECONOMY
Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Commences Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $350M of Class A Common Stock at $53 to $46

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (the "Company" or "RRR") (NASDAQ: RRR) today announced that it commenced a "modified Dutch Auction" tender offer to purchase up to $350,000,000 in aggregate purchase price of its issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (each, a "Share," and collectively, the "Shares"), or such lesser aggregate purchase price of Shares as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price not greater than $53.00 nor less than $46.00 per Share to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer is being made in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase, the related letter of transmittal and other related materials, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time.
MARKETS
State
Nevada State
Selina to Become Publicly Traded Through Merger With BOA Acquisition Corp. (BOAS)

Selina, the fast-growing hospitality and experiential brand targeting Millennial and Gen Z travelers, and BOA Acquisition Corp. (“BOA”) (NYSE: BOAS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
United to become first in aviation history to fly aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable fuel

United today will operate an unprecedented flight that will serve as a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change: for the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier will fly an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Also today, United announced the second round of corporate participants in the airline’s Eco-Skies AllianceSM program to collectively contribute towards the purchase of SAF.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BLM corporate donors silent on group's call to boycott 'white companies'

Some of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's biggest corporate donors have stayed silent after the group called on allies to only shop at Black-owned businesses this holiday season. The foundation, which is the nonprofit at the head of the Black Lives Matter movement, released a statement on Nov....
ECONOMY
Got $3,000? Buy This 1 Healthcare Growth Stock Now

InMode's less invasive, aesthetic interventions are offering new options for patients. The company stands to grab market share from parts of the cosmetic therapy market. Strong earnings growth should lead to solid stock performance. When you're looking for growth investments, it can pay to bet on innovators that bring a...
MARKETS
Business
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
ViacomCBS (VIACA) To Sell CBS Studio Center For $1.85 Billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell CBS Studio Center and its associated operating business to a partnership formed by Hackman Capital Partners, LLC and Square Mile Capital Management, LLC for approximately $1.85 billion.
BUSINESS
Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation (MNTNU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: MNTNU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and will trade under the ticker symbol “MNTN.U” beginning on November 24, 2021. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols “MNTN” and “MNTN WS,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The offering is expected to close on November 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
BofA Securities Downgrades National Vision Holdings (EYE) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Robert Ohmes downgraded National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) from Buy to Underperform with a price target of $50.00 (from $63.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on National Vision Holdings click here. For more ratings news on National Vision Holdings click here. Shares of National...
STOCKS
UPDATE: UBS Assumes Coverage on eBay (EBAY), Upgrades to Buy

UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar assumes coverage on eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

