Funds Aim To Boost Farming Viability

Birdsong is the soundtrack of life in the country, and a coalition of conservation groups aims to keep it that way. To do so in Virginia’s Piedmont and Shenandoah Valley pastures, though, requires working in concert with private landowners who care for the vast majority of local grasslands. These grassy expanses are used primarily to support livestock, as either grazing pasture or harvested feed. But they can also provide rich year-round habitat to a cadre of birds, from the yellow-bellied Eastern meadowlark to the rust-winged American kestrel.

ANIMALS ・ 19 HOURS AGO