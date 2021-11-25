Our lockdown mentoring plan was a lifeline, and it’s still going

AMHERST (CBS) – UMass Amherst will require students returning for the spring to get a COVID-19 booster shot and get a COVID test two weeks before returning to school on Jan. 25. The school said it plans to “provide a safe and robust student experience upon our return to campus in the spring.” The school said the campus Public Health Promotion Center will offer mail-in tests for students and will be open for in-person testing between Jan 10 and Jan. 13. Students can also get a COVID-19 test at a Stop the Spread location around Massachusetts. UMass Amherst said it is also conducting wastewater testing and still has an indoor mask requirement. Currently, the school’s positivity rate is 0.6%

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO