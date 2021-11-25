ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

X-Men Legends II Is a Reminder of When Games Had Pacing, Not Infinite Grinds

By Elijah Beahm
Escapist Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been an incredibly long time since I sat down to a major AAA game and just finished a few levels in an hour. Much as I might enjoy Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers and other titles like it, so many games are an absolute grind these days. I look at my...

www.escapistmagazine.com

Comments / 0

