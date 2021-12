With seven games left in their 2021 campaign, you might say the Steelers are at a bit of a crossroads. The way they’re playing each and every week, it certainly does feel like they’re teetering on the brink of one of them there collapses. End-of-season implosions have been a thing for Pittsburgh the past few years, dating back to 2018. In fact, it was on Thanksgiving Weekend of 2018 when the Steelers visited a rather nothing Denver team; would they overlook the Broncos? I don’t know if the Steelers overlooked Denver, but they certainly fumbled a lot and threw a key interception or two. The defense was suspect. The offensive playcalling wasn’t ideal.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO