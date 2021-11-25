ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Afghan girl from famous cover portrait is evacuated to Italy

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago

ROME — (AP) — National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday.

The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.

Gulla gained international fame in 1984 as an Afghan refugee girl, after war photographer Steve McCurry’s photograph of her, with piercing green eyes, was published on the cover of National Geographic. McCurry found her again in 2002.

In 2014, she surfaced in Pakistan but went into hiding when authorities accused her of buying a fake Pakistani identity card and ordered her deported. She was flown to Kabul where the president hosted a reception for her at the presidential palace and handed her keys to a new apartment.

Italy was one of several Western countries that airlifted hundreds of Afghans out of the country following the departure of U.S. forces and the Taliban takeover in August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

A French Government Agency’s Stunning COVIE-19 Stats Destroy the Official Propaganda

PARIS — Exactly how “scientific” is the COVID-19 information that we’ve been spoon-fed as justification for restrictions of basic freedoms and seemingly never-ending mandates for jabs? Can we take the official narrative at face-value and really trust that they’re “following the science”, whenever authorities tighten the screws yet again?. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Steve Mccurry
dallassun.com

Italy gives asylum to famed 'green-eyed Afghan girl'

Rome [Italy], November 29 (ANI): The Afghan 'green-eyed' girl, who became popular after her photo was carried on the cover of an international magazine in 1984, has now been given asylum by Italy, the Italian government said. As reported by Tolo News, the office of Premier Mario Draghi said that...
POLITICS
AFP

Pope to plead migrant cause on Greece, Cyprus trip

Pope Francis heads to Cyprus and Greece on Thursday for a five-day trip intended to strengthen ties with the Orthodox Church and highlight the plight of migrants with a return trip to Lesbos. Francis' return to Lesbos represents "a very strong message" especially since "the situation has worsened", said Roberto Zuccolini, spokesman for the Italian lay Catholic association Sant'Egidio, which has been helping migrants in Europe since 2015, particularly in Greece. 
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Taliban#Kabul#Afghans#Ap#National Geographic#Italian#Pakistani#Western#The Associated Press
WHIO Dayton

Czech travel writer Miroslav Zikmund dies at 102

PRAGUE — (AP) — Miroslav Zikmund, a legendary Czech travel writer, has died. He was 102. The museum in the eastern city of Zlin, where Zikmund had lived, announced his death in a statement, saying he “left for his final journey” on Wednesday. Details were not given. His family also confirmed his death, according to Czech public radio.
TRAVEL
Reuters

Ex-Nazi guard denies he was at Sachsenhausen concentration camp

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A former SS guard, now 101 years old, denied on Thursday he had worked at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp, a court spokesperson said, dragging out his trial on charges of helping to send more than 3,000 people to their deaths. Prosecutors say Josef S., a...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

French honor for Josephine Baker stirs conflict over racism

PARIS (AP) — On the surface, it’s a powerful message against racism: a Black woman will, for the first time, join other luminaries interred in France’s Pantheon. But by choosing a U.S.-born figure -- entertainer Josephine Baker – critics say France is continuing a long tradition of decrying racism abroad while obscuring it at home.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
The Associated Press

Russia warns NATO against moving nuclear weapons east

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat warned NATO against redeploying U.S. atomic weapons to Eastern Europe if Germany refuses to keep hosting them, saying Wednesday that such a move would be irresponsible and provocative. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was responding to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s comment this month...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
foreigndesknews.com

North Korea Is Prepared for War with U.S. Aircraft Carriers

Kim Jong-un directed the armed forces to intensify their efforts against U.S. carrier strike groups, because if the military “steadily studies and rounds off the war methods of mercilessly striking the enemy’s backbone by the guerrillas-style combat method… it is quite possible to send even a carrier to the bottom of the sea.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
50K+
Followers
74K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy