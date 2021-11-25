Ruggable Is Holding a Sitewide Sale on Their Super Stylish Washable Rugs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of our favorite rug e-retailers, Rugs USA, has already launched its Black Friday Preview Sale, and we have our eyes (and carts) ready for luxurious vintage-style flooring. Typically, high-end vintage rugs can get very expensive very fast, but these deals are too good to not consider. Rugs are currently up to 75 percent off, which is why there’s never been a better time to invest in these pieces than right now. No matter which space in your home you’re looking to spruce up, here are some of our favorite vintage-inspired finds.

SHOPPING ・ 14 DAYS AGO