The GBP EUR exchange rate was higher by 0.13% on Wednesday but the recent trend has been euro strength and that could continue. Traders are winding back bets that the Bank of England will hike interest rates at the December meeting. The OECD still sees the UK outperforming the G7 next year. Europe’s inflation came in at a 24-yr high and traders will also be considering the ECB’s plans.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO