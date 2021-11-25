ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Afghan 'girl with the green eyes' from iconic 1985 National Geographic cover is given safe haven in Italy after fleeing the Taliban

By Rachael Bunyan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

The iconic Afghan 'girl with the green eyes' from the cover of the 1985 National Geographic has been given safe haven in Italy after fleeing the Taliban.

Sharbat Gula became the face of the Afghan war after her piercing green eyes were captured in an iconic photograph taken in a Pakistan refugee camp when she was just 12.

Years later, Gula was arrested in Pakistan in 2016 for living in the country on fraudulent identity papers and deported back to war-torn Afghanistan.

But Gula, a widowed mother-of-four, has finally found her safe haven after arriving in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKNAN_0d6mb8IX00
Sharbat Gula became the face of the Afghan war after her piercing green eyes were captured in an iconic photograph taken in a Pakistan refugee camp when she was just 12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXbiM_0d6mb8IX00
Years later, Gula was arrested in Pakistan in 2016 for living in the country on fraudulent identity papers and deported back to war-torn Afghanistan. But Gula, a widowed mother-of-four, has finally found her safe haven after arriving in Italy. Pictured: Gula in 2016 after she was deported to Afghanistan from Pakistan

The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.

Gulla gained international fame in 1984 as an Afghan refugee girl, after war photographer Steve McCurry's photograph of her, with piercing green eyes, was published on the cover of National Geographic.

An FBI analyst, forensic sculptor and the inventor of iris recognition all verified her identity, National Geographic said at the time.

In 2014, she surfaced in Pakistan but went into hiding when authorities accused her of buying a fake Pakistani identity card in an effort to live in the country.

She was arrested in 2016 and a Pakistani court ordered her to be deported back to Afghanistan.

The illiterate mother-of-four, now aged in her 40s, was also sentenced her to 15 days in jail and a 110,000 Pakistani rupee (£841) fine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5pum_0d6mb8IX00
Gulla (centre) was arrested in 2016 and a Pakistani court ordered her to be deported back to Afghanistan

Gulla and her four children were handed over to Afghan authorities at the Torkham border crossing, about 37 miles northwest of Peshawar, Pakistan.

She looked visibly unhappy and before crossing, turned once to look back at Pakistan, her home of many years, and murmured good wishes for the Pakistani people, according to two customs officials at the scene.

From there she was flown to Kabul where President Ashraf Ghani and his wife Rula hosted a reception for Gulla at the presidential palace and handed her keys to a new apartment.

'As a child, she captured the hearts of millions because she was the symbol of displacement,' Ghani said of Gulla at the time.

'The enormous beauty, the enormous energy that she projected from her face captured hearts and became one of the most famous photographs of the 1980s and up until the 1990s.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fR3t_0d6mb8IX00
Gula was deported to Afghanistan and met President Ashraf Ghani at the presidential palace when she arrived back in the war-torn country in 2016
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Qa1c_0d6mb8IX00
Gulla and her four children were handed over to Afghan authorities at the Torkham border crossing, about 37 miles northwest of Peshawar, Pakistan in 2016. From there she was flown to Kabul where President Ashraf Ghani and his wife Rula hosted a reception for Gulla at the presidential palace (pictured) and handed her keys to a new apartment

Ghani added: 'It is a privilege for me to welcome her. We are proud to see that she lives with dignity and with security in her homeland.'

The 1985 National Geographic image of Gula, then aged 12, became the most famous cover in the magazine's history.

After a 17-year search, the photographer Steve McCurry tracked Gula down to a remote Afghan village in 2002 where she was married to a baker and the mother of three daughters at the time.

Gula, who is suffering from hepatitis C, has told media her husband passed away several years ago.

Italy was one of several Western countries that airlifted hundreds of Afghans out of the country following the departure of U.S. forces and the Taliban takeover in August.

Since seizing power, Taliban leaders have said they would respect women's rights in accordance with sharia, or Islamic law.

But under Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001, women could not work and girls were banned from school. Women had to cover their faces and be accompanied by a male relative when they left home.

Comments / 8

Related
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
EUROPE
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Ashraf Ghani
Person
Steve Mccurry
TheDailyBeast

The Real Reason the Afghan Army Collapsed in Face of Taliban Advance? It Was Mostly ‘Ghost’ Troops

After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Italy#Sharia#Peshawar#National Geographic#Afghans#Italian#Fbi#Pakistani
whmi.com

Afghan woman's trek to escape Kabul with her daughter -- and her plea to help family stuck behind

(NEW YORK) -- "Everything bad that you think of was there," Sarina told ABC News in a video call, wiping away tears. "I was feeling like, 'I'm gonna die. Why?'" She said she came to terms with dying during her first attempt to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 19, surrounded by shouting, gunshots and beatings in a sea of thousands of people desperate to flee -- but she said she told herself if she could just get her two-year-old daughter out of the Taliban's Afghanistan, it would be OK.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

After Taliban takeover, Afghan girls lose childhood, freedom, and future

Last week, a 10-year-old Afghan girl experienced the end of her childhood. Fatima, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, was not wearing a head covering when she left her home to purchase bread for her family, according to an associate of the U.S. nonprofit organization Flanders Fields, which is providing for Afghan allies abandoned by the State Department. For her immodesty, local Taliban beat Fatima so severely that she lost control of her bladder.
AFGHANISTAN
The Jewish Press

Biden’s Dirty Deal With the Taliban

Every week new revelations arrive about the scale of Biden’s betrayal in Afghanistan. After months of claiming that only a few hundred Americans had been abandoned behind enemy lines, the real numbers are still growing. Shocking reports continue to come to light including a military memo which claims that over a hundred family members of servicemen may still be trapped under Taliban rule.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Europe
CBS News

Afghan orphans adjust to new life in the U.S. after their mother was killed in Kabul airport attack

The Ramazani siblings appear completely at ease living with extended family in Texas, a world away from the pain and trauma they left behind in Afghanistan. Their mother was killed in the attack at the Kabul airport on August 26 as they tried to flee the country. The children, Hajar, Nastran, Kausar and Ibadullah, managed to make it on a plane to the United States and were reunited with family in Houston in early September.
RELATIONSHIPS
americanmilitarynews.com

Islamic State expanding to nearly all Afghan provinces, Taliban unable to control, warns UN envoy

The UN envoy to Afghanistan on Wednesday said that the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group now appears present in nearly all Afghan provinces and “increasingly active”. Briefing on the Afghanistan situation following the Taliban’s takeover, Deborah Lyons, UN special representative for Afghanistan, told the UN Security Council that the Taliban “appears to rely heavily on extra-judicial detentions and killings” in its response against suspected Islamic State-Khorasan members.
WORLD
Telegraph

Afghanistan collapse is worst UN has ever seen

Afghanistan's economic collapse is one of the worst in history and will see the country's wealth shrink by a fifth in the next year, the United Nations has said. The speed of the country's financial meltdown dwarfs recent economic crises in countries such as Lebanon, Venezuela and Syria. National GDP...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

267K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy