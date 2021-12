An 8-year-old girl who jumped out of her mom’s car to escape a domestic violence incident died after being hit by a car in California. California Highway Patrol said the youngster had jumped out of her mom’s SUV on Friday just after 10 p.m. and started walking in the middle of a very busy road. The child was hit by a car driven by an 82-year-old man in an area of dense fog and no lights.

ACCIDENTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO