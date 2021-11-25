ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Should Not Have Any Illusions About Taiwan, Says China

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) - There is no room for compromise over Taiwan and the United States should not have any illusions about this, China's Defence Ministry said on Thursday, adding that Washington had of late made a series of "provocations" on several issues. China says the issue of Taiwan, which...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

China's Taiwan jet incursions at second-highest level in November

Chinese warplanes made 159 incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in November according to AFP's database, the second-highest month on record as Beijing continues to pile military pressure on the democratic island. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day, by force if necessary. Beijing has ramped up pressure on Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016, as she rejects its stance that the island is part of "one China". Over the past 14 months, the sabre-rattling has reached new peaks after Beijing began sending an increasing number of warplanes into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), which Chinese military aircraft had previously largely avoided.
MILITARY
The Independent

China lashes out at Abe over former leader's Taiwan warning

China lashed out at Shinzo Abe Wednesday after the former Japanese prime minister warned of the serious security and economic consequences of any Chinese military action against the self-ruled island. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Abe had “talked nonsense, pointed fingers at Taiwan issues and made irresponsible remarks on China internal affairs. He said China ”strongly opposes and deplores this” and had protested to Japan through diplomatic channels. “No one should underestimate the resolve determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wen told reporters at a daily...
POLITICS
AFP

Beijing summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks

Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador to China over former prime minister Shinzo Abe's "extremely erroneous remarks" on Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Thursday, as tensions rise over the democratic island. With Chinese warplanes making historically high levels of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent months, fears among Western allies like the US and Japan have grown that Beijing could order an invasion, even if they consider it unlikely for now. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the threat of military action by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day. In a video speech to a forum organised by a Taiwanese think-tank on Wednesday, Abe said an emergency for Taipei would be one for Japan as well, warning that "people in Beijing, particularly President Xi Jinping, should not misjudge that".
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
New York Post

Taiwan defense minister says island can counter China’s military

Taiwan’s defense minister said Monday that the island nation’s armed forces have the capability to respond to aggression from China’s military amid heightened tensions between the two countries. ​”Their intention is to slowly exhaust, to let you know that we have this power,” Defen​se Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters​. “Our...
POLITICS
kdal610.com

Taiwan says China military trying to wear it out, but it can respond

TAIPEI (Reuters) – China’s military is trying to wear out Taiwan’s armed forces with its repeated missions nearby, but Taiwan is capable of responding, Taipei’s defence minister said on Monday after a renewed spike in Chinese air force activity. Taiwan scrambled https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-reports-27-chinese-air-force-planes-air-defence-zone-2021-11-28 fighters again on Sunday after 27 Chinese air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seattle Times

U.S. lawmaker defies ‘blunt’ China demand with Taiwan trip

TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan — A U.S. lawmaker defied what she says was a stern demand from China that she abandon a trip to Taiwan, a move that risks escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing. “When news of our trip broke yesterday, my office received a blunt message from the Chinese...
FOREIGN POLICY
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

China's crackdown on Hong Kong may have pushed Taiwan further away than ever

In just five years, Lin Fei-fan went from charging into Taiwan's legislature and occupying the building with hundreds of students to a senior job for the island's ruling party. But his story could have been very different if he lived in Hong Kong, where student activists once brought the financial...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Taiwan#Beijing#Reuters#Sino#Chinese Defence Ministry
Reuters

U.S. invites Taiwan to its democracy summit; China angered

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has invited Taiwan to its "Summit for Democracy" next month, according to a list of participants published on Tuesday, a move that infuriated China, which views the democratically governed island as its territory. The first-of-its-kind gathering is a test of President Joe...
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

China accuses U.S. of 'provocations' in Taiwan Strait

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- China's foreign ministry said Tuesday the United States should "stop making provocations" after a U.S. Navy ship passed through the Taiwan Strait. At a news conference, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, "The U.S. side should immediately correct its mistakes, stop making provocations, challenging the bottom line and playing with fire and play a more constructive role in regional peace and stability."
POLITICS
Metro International

Taiwan says it will respect Honduras vote outcome, warns again on China

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan will respect the outcome of the Honduras election but the country should be aware of getting sucked in by China’s “false” promises, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday ahead of a vote which could see Taipei lose a steadfast ally to Beijing. Honduras is one of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
US News and World Report

Lithuania to Get U.S. Trade Support as It Faces China Fury Over Taiwan

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania will sign a $600 million export credit agreement with the U.S. Export-Import Bank next week, Economy Minister Ausrine Armonaite told Reuters, days after China warned it would "take all necessary measures" after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy. China demanded in August that...
FOREIGN POLICY
chronicle99.com

Taiwan Faces Invasion Threat from China – U.S Agency

The military forces in China are on the brink of entering the territory of Taiwan. According to a U.S News article published on November 17, The People’s Liberation Army, China’s military will land near about 25000 soldiers on the Taiwan territories. The U.S-China Economic and Security Review Commission has mentioned that the Chinese soldiers are giving their all to establish their control over Taiwan.
POLITICS

