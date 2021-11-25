Escherichia coli chemotaxis is information limited

The aim of this study was to evaluate renal hemodynamics, routine clinical and laboratory parameters used to estimate renal function, and clinical evolution during six months in bitches with mammary carcinomas that underwent mastectomy and were treated (TG) or not (CG) with carprofen for three months after surgery. Twenty-six bitches with mammary carcinoma were equally distributed into TG that received carprofen 4.4Â mg/kg/day for 90Â days and CG that did not receive anti-inflammatory medication. Renal artery Doppler flowmetry, contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) of renal parenchyma, haematological, biochemical and clinical analyses were obtained once a month. These data were compared between groups and time via analysis of variance (ANOVA) in a completely randomized design with repeated measures (P"‰<"‰0.05). On B-mode ultrasound, the area of the renal artery was greater (P"‰="‰0.0003) in the TG. Regarding laboratory findings, haematocrit and haemoglobin were similar in both groups, showing a significant and gradual increase after three months of treatment; MCV, MHC, and MCHC were increased (P"‰<"‰0.05) and lymphocyte and band counts decreased (P"‰<"‰0.05) in the TG. Regarding biochemical tests, ALT was the only parameter with a significant difference, being higher (P"‰="‰0.0272) in the treated group. It can be concluded that the use of carprofen for 90Â days causes minimal changes in renal perfusion, erythrocyte parameters and ALT activity, and reduces the proportion of blood inflammatory cells. Therefore, use of this medication can be carried out safely in patients who require auxiliary cancer treatment.

