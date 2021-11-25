Kiwanians hear message of thanks

Pastor Cody Craig brings Thanksgiving message to Kiwanians. Rich Flowers/staff

In a world that can be a whirlwind of worries and problems, there are plenty of reasons to be thankful, Cody Craig told the Athens Kiwanis Tuesday.

Craig is pastor of Antioch Baptist Church Fairfield, but many know him around Athens as District Director for State Representative Keith Bell.

“We look back at how busy we are and get worked up about how much taxes are,” he said. “Thankfully there only three special sessions of the legislature this year. It’s been a long time since that happened.”

Craig said he fields a lot of texts and phone calls on behalf of Bell and many are from constituents dealing with some kind of problem. But, even among the problems it’s good to see organizations like the Kiwanis who are geared toward service.

Craig said Kiwanians are fortunate to be part of an organization that reaches out in so many ways to help the community.

“Thankfulness comes in not only realizing all we have but in knowing that we have a part in making a difference,” Craig said.

The Kiwanis, are in the midst of their annual food drive, which culminates with gifts to scores of needy families each December. They’re also getting ready to take a turn ringing the bell at Wal-Mart for the Salvation Army. The Kiwanis just completed a benefit golf tournament that serves as the new fall fundraiser for the organization. All of the money raised goes back into the community.

Craig said the reality of Thanksgiving day isn’t always like the happy families seen on television, sitting around the table, bubbling over with words of appreciation and affection. Sometimes there are disagreements to work through and setbacks to overcome. He quoted the Apostle Paul, who wrote to the Thessalonians, “Rejoice always. Pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

“We have got to take up this attitude, not just when we’re full of turkey, but every single day,” he said.