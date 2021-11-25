ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tesla Model 3 price increases now make it ineligible for EV subsidies in markets like Canada

By Daniel Zlatev
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global chip shortages and supply chain problems are affecting Tesla as much as any other car maker. Perhaps more, considering the hardware and software that goes into one of its electric cars. Recently, it shipped vehicles without the USB charging paraphernalia promised in the cars' specification sheet in the US,...

The Verge

General Motors announces it will build a new cathode plant in North America

General Motors announced that it will construct a new cathode factory in North America for its electric vehicle batteries. The factory, which will be built under a joint venture with South Korea’s Posco Chemical, will process cathode active material (CAM), which represents about 40 percent of the cost of an EV battery cell.
CleanTechnica

Elon Musk Confirms: Tesla Employees Get Health Insurance, Stock, & Are Paid More Than Unionized Auto Workers

In an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Sorkin this past week, General Motors CEO Mary Barra shared some interesting alternative facts about Tesla and how much Tesla pays its employees. To be fair, she was asked some tough questions and Tesla isn’t her company. However, her claim that, as per her last look, “this was not the case,” was said in reference to Tesla’s employees making more than GM’s employees. She also insinuated that Tesla’s employees didn’t receive benefits such as health insurance with that answer — though, it’s hard to be completely certain what she was responding to. Elon Musk quickly debunked this in a reply to a tweet by Sawyer Merritt.
torquenews.com

Tesla Solar Roof Now With Large Output Increase

When pitching solar to a consumer, Tesla claims that its new, more powerful solar tiles produce a 22% increase in max power output without increasing the size of the tile. Because of that, the company says it can supply sufficient solar power with fewer tiles. The cost of Tesla solar...
The Motley Fool

Is Rivian Stock a Buy?

Rivian has delivered 156 electric vehicles as of the end of October. The company has entered an agreement with Amazon for deliveries of 100,000 electric vans in 10 years. Rivian and Ford have ended their partnership, though Ford has retained its roughly 12% stake in Rivian. You’re reading a free...
TheConversationCanada

Canada must once again grab its share of the auto industry, despite U.S. protectionism

The news that Tesla recently reached the extraordinary valuation of US$1 trillion shows yet again that the automobile industry remains a huge economic force shaping the planet. Tesla’s growth also reflects how the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) marks the fifth great wave of automotive investment since 1900. Despite not owning any car companies, Canada has benefited immensely from every previous wave thanks to shrewd policy-makers who used every tool possible to gain a fair share of the auto market. But as the global industry spends hundreds of billions of dollars to completely retool for an EV future, how will Canada...
Benzinga

Is The iBuying Model Doomed To Fail In The US Housing Market?

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) shares have been crushed since the company announced a pause and subsequent shutdown of its U.S. home iBuying program. At first glance, Zillow exiting the iBuying market might look like a win for completing iBuying stocks, such as Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN), Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) and Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN). However, Herb Greenberg, senior editor at Empire Financial Research, said this week that the problem with iBuying in the U.S. market may be bigger than just Zillow.
The Independent

Battery design breakthrough could make electric cars safer, cheaper and more environmentally sustainable

A battery design breakthrough has opened up the possibility of developing zinc-ion rather than lithium-ion batteries for use in everything from smartphones to electric cars, making them safer, cheaper and more environmentally sustainable.Researchers from Tianjin University in China discovered a way to improve the performance and cost of aqueous zinc-ion batteries, which until now have been prone to fast performance degradation.The high performance and reusability of lithium-ion batteries mean they are the standard power source for most rechargeable electronics, however issues with cost, safety and sustainability have led scientists to seek breakthroughs with alternative materials.Disposable batteries commonly found in less...
Investor's Business Daily

U.S. Auto Sales Seen Rising Slightly As Chip Woes Start To Ease, But GM, Ford Sink

Automakers will report November U.S. auto sales later this week, with chip woes continuing to restrain production, keeping inventories and prices high. Ford Motor (F), General Motors (GM) and other auto stocks fell along with the broader market. November sales are expected to be down notably year over year, according...
MarketWatch

Ford November U.S. vehicle sales rise 5.9%, as EV sales jump more than 150%

Shares of Ford Motor Co. rose 0.2% in preamarket trading Thursday, after the automaker reported November total U.S. vehicle sales of 158,793 vehicles, up 5.9% from a year ago. Of the total U.S. sales, Ford sold 11,116 electrified vehicles during the month, up 153.6% from a year ago and making up 7.0% of total vehicles sold. "Ford's electrified vehicle sales in November grew at a rate more than three times faster than the overall electrified vehicle segment, taking Ford's electrified vehicle share to 10% compared to 5.4% last year," the company said in a statement. Elsewhere, truck sales rose 4.6% to 82,231 vehicles and SUV sales increased 20.8% to 72,795 vehicles. Among Ford's best-selling models, F-Series sales rose 14.6% to 60,418 trucks and Explorer sales slipped 3.1% to 18,268 SUVs. The stock has run up 50.5% over the past three months through Wednesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have advanced 18.6% and the S&P 500 has slipped 0.5%.
New York Post

Nissan revs up electric vehicle race with $18 billion plan

Nissan is recharging its electrification efforts. The automaker, whose Leaf was the first modern mass market electric car launched in the US a decade ago, will invest $18 billion through 2030 to develop 23 electrified models that includes hybrids and 15 all-electric vehicles. “The role of companies to address societal...
thedetroitbureau.com

One-Time EV Market Leader Nissan to Spend $18 Billion to Catch Up to Rivals Like Tesla

As its broader “transformation” plan takes hold, Nissan Motor Co. said Monday it will invest 2 trillion yen, or nearly $18 billion, to electrify its line-up. A decade ago, Nissan led the industry with the launch of the Leaf, the first mainstream battery-electric vehicle. But it has been surpassed by competitors like Tesla, Ford, Volkswagen and General Motors that have launched newer and longer-range models. Nissan is only now getting ready to roll out its second pure electric model, the Ariya SUV, into showrooms around the world.
