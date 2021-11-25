ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

No need to decide

By Alessandro Pastore
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo test the validity of theoretical models, the predictions they make must be compared with experimental data. Instead of choosing one model out of many to describe mass measurements of zirconium, Bayesian statistics allows the...

www.nature.com

ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Single-photon nonlinearity at room temperature

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03866-9 Published online 22 September 2021. In the version of this Article originally published, there was an error in Fig. 1b. Specifically, the x-axis label mistakenly reported units as micrometres rather than microjoules. The corrected axis label now reads: "Pump fluence (Î¼J cm"“2)." The original Article has been corrected online.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Environment-sensitive emission of anionic hydrogen-bonded urea-derivative"“acetate-ion complexes and their aggregation-induced emission enhancement

Anions often quench fluorescence (FL). However, strong ionic hydrogen bonding between fluorescent dyes and anion molecules has the potential to control the electronic state of FL dyes, creating new functions via non-covalent interactions. Here, we propose an approach, utilising ionic hydrogen bonding between urea groups and anions, to control the electronic states of fluorophores and develop an aggregation-induced emission enhancement (AIEE) system. The AIEE ionic hydrogen-bonded complex (IHBC) formed between 1,8-diphenylnaphthalene (p-2Urea), with aryl urea groups at the para-positions on the peri-phenyl rings, and acetate ions exhibits high environmental sensitivities in solution phases, and the FL quantum yield (QY) in ion-pair assemblies of the IHBC and tetrabutylammonium cations is more than five times higher than that of the IHBC in solution. Our versatile and simple approach for the design of AIEE dye facilitates the future development of environment-sensitive probes and solid-state emitting materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Wafer-scale integration of stretchable semiconducting polymer microstructures via capillary gradient

Organic semiconducting polymers have opened a new paradigm for soft electronics due to their intrinsic flexibility and solution processibility. However, the contradiction between the mechanical stretchability and electronic performances restricts the implementation of high-mobility polymers with rigid molecular backbone in deformable devices. Here, we report the realization of high mobility and stretchability on curvilinear polymer microstructures fabricated by capillary-gradient assembly method. Curvilinear polymer microstructure arrays are fabricated with highly ordered molecular packing, controllable pattern, and wafer-scale homogeneity, leading to hole mobilities of 4.3 and 2.6 cm2 Vâˆ’1 sâˆ’1 under zero and 100% strain, respectively. Fully stretchable field-effect transistors and logic circuits can be integrated in solution process. Long-range homogeneity is demonstrated with the narrow distribution of height, width, mobility, on-off ratio and threshold voltage across a four-inch wafer. This solution-assembly method provides a platform for wafer-scale and reproducible integration of high-performance soft electronic devices and circuits based on organic semiconductors.
CHEMISTRY
Maria Goeppert Mayer
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Optimum design for the ballistic diode based on graphene field-effect transistors

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 89 (2021) Cite this article. We investigate the transport behavior of two-terminal graphene ballistic devices with bias voltages up to a few volts suitable for electronics applications. Four graphene devices based ballistic designs, specially fabricated from mechanically exfoliated graphene encapsulated by hexagonal boron nitride, exhibit strong nonlinear I-V characteristic curves at room temperature. A maximum asymmetry ratio of 1.58 is achieved at a current of 60"‰ÂµA at room temperature through the ballistic behavior is limited by the thermal effect at higher bias. An analytical model using a specular reflection mechanism of particles is demonstrated to simulate the specular reflection of carriers from graphene edges in the ballistic regime. The overall trend of the asymmetry ratio depending on the geometry fits reasonably with the analytical model.
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

Earth's Fluctuating Orbit May Be Impacting Evolution, New Evidence Suggests

As our living ark swings around the Sun, its current loop is fairly circular. But Earth's orbit isn't as stable as you may think. Every 405,000 years, our planet's orbit stretches out and becomes 5 percent elliptical, before returning to a more even path. We've long understood this cycle, known as orbital eccentricity, drives changes in the global climate, but exactly how this impacts life on Earth was unknown. Now, new evidence suggests that Earth's fluctuating orbit could actually impact biological evolution. A team of scientists led by paleoceanographer Luc Beaufort, from the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) have found clues that orbital eccentricity is driving...
ASTRONOMY
#Nature Physics#Bayesian Statistics#Zirconium#Shell#Wigner
Nature.com

Green synthesis of polyacrylamide/polyanionic cellulose hydrogels composited with Zr-based coordination polymer and their enhanced mechanical and adsorptive properties

As a class of typical supramolecular dynamic interactions, metal"“ligand coordination has been widely used to fabricate high-performance hydrogels and coordination polymers (CPs). However, the synchronous achievement of functionalizing coordination hydrogels and shaping a stable CP through an in situ growing process in aqueous systems is still a challenge. In this paper, a series of polyacrylamide/polyanionic cellulose/Zr"“CP (PAM/PAC/Zr"“CP) composite hydrogels were prepared via acrylamide polymerization in aqueous solutions of PAC and disodium terephthalate (Na2BDC), followed by posttreatment in 0.1"‰M ZrOCl2 solution. The coordination of Zr(IV) clusters with carboxylates on PAC and BDC2âˆ’ endows the hydrogels with improved strength and adsorption of methyl orange (MO). Increasing the PAC and/or Na2BDC amount in the precursor solution lowers the swelling ratio, tightens the network, and elevates the mechanical and MO-adsorptive properties of composite hydrogels, and the PAC dosage generates a more significant influence than the Na2BDC concentration owing to the greater contribution of PAC to the network structures and Zr"“CP states than that of BDC2âˆ’. Specifically, over 5"‰MPa of compressive strength and 500"‰mg MO/g Zr of MO-adsorption capacity are attained. In brief, this work provides a facile and green approach to synthesize CP-based composite hydrogels with enhanced mechanical and adsorptive properties through strong metal"“ligand coordination.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence-enhanced quantum chemical method with broad applicability

High-level quantum mechanical (QM) calculations are indispensable for accurate explanation of natural phenomena on the atomistic level. Their staggering computational cost, however, poses great limitations, which luckily can be lifted to a great extent by exploiting advances in artificial intelligence (AI). Here we introduce the general-purpose, highly transferable artificial intelligence"“quantum mechanical method 1 (AIQM1). It approaches the accuracy of the gold-standard coupled cluster QM method with high computational speed of the approximate low-level semiempirical QM methods for the neutral,Â closed-shell species in the ground state. AIQM1 can provide accurate ground-state energies for diverse organic compounds as well as geometries for even challenging systems such as large conjugated compounds (fullerene C60) close to experiment. This opens an opportunity to investigate chemical compounds with previously unattainable speed and accuracy as we demonstrate by determining geometries of polyyne molecules-the task difficult for both experiment and theory. Noteworthy, our method's accuracy is also good for ions and excited-state properties, although the neural network part of AIQM1 was never fitted to these properties.
COMPUTERS
TheConversationCanada

Our understanding of black holes has changed over time

It took Albert Einstein 10 years to find the equations of general relativity, but German astrophysicist Karl Schwarzschild only needed a few months to solve them. Schwarzschild’s solution describes the gravity of an isolated, spherical and unchanging object — the enigmatic black hole — but it was not understood for many years. Black holes helped to explain new astronomical discoveries, becoming essential ingredients of astrophysics. Science regarded black holes as abstractions until the 1960s. The recent experimental discovery of gravitational waves has changed our understanding of what black holes are. ...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

Mineral from deep inside Earth found on surface for first time: ‘It shouldn’t be there’

Scientists have discovered for the first time a new mineral encased within a diamond from over 600km deep within the Earth’s lower mantle, which they say should’ve fallen apart before reaching the surface.Earth’s lower mantle is the area between the planet’s core and crust. This was a very unlikely discovery as minerals usually fall apart before they reach the Earth’s surface, unable to retain their structure outside of a high-pressure environment, say the researchers, including those from the University of Nevada in las Vegas (UNLV), US.The newly discovered mineral - named davemaoite - could survive such tremendous pressure change...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find the key to curing COVID-19

Developing new drugs to treat diseases can take years or decades—a time that we do not have when it comes to treating patients with COVID-19. In a recent study published in PNAS, researchers found another way to discover treatments for the disease: parsing through drugs that already exist. And, after...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Difference Between Human Brains And Those of Other Mammals

When it comes to the world of mammals, humans tend to stand out a fair bit. While many animals share some aspects of our intelligence, they don't take it to the same level we have. But pinning down why we're more cognitively advanced on a neurological level has been tricky; to date, studies have found no significant differences between the brains of mammals. Now, we finally have a lead. A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that, compared to other mammals, human brains have a much lower number of the neuronal channels that allow the flow...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

This New Hubble Pic Reveals a Dramatic Cosmic Phenomenon in All Its Gory Detail

The fire and fury of the birth of a star is captured in an exquisite new image from the Hubble space telescope. Roughly 400 to 600 or so light-years away, in the southern constellation of Chamaeleon, a large complex of clouds is transforming into stars. This is called the Chamaeleon complex; it's full of very young, newly formed T Tauri stars. If you look closely with the right instruments, you can also see stars that are in the process of forming, known as protostars. The subject of Hubble's new photo is one of these, named J1672835.29-763111.64, embedded in the reflection nebula IC...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This 3D-Printer Uses Ink Made From Microbes to Print Blobs That Are Alive

We've seen how 3D-printing can revolutionize certain manufacturing processes – whether on Earth or anywhere else – but there's a growing field of research looking at ways this can be applied to producing living, biological structures as well. In a new study, scientists have outlined a new type of 'living ink' or bioink made from programmed Escherichia coli bacterial cells, which can be 3D-printed to create hydrogels in different kinds of shapes that release different types of drugs or absorb toxins, depending on how they're engineered. What makes this approach different from previous bioinks is how it uses genetic programming to control the...
ENGINEERING

