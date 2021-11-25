No need to decide

As a class of typical supramolecular dynamic interactions, metal"“ligand coordination has been widely used to fabricate high-performance hydrogels and coordination polymers (CPs). However, the synchronous achievement of functionalizing coordination hydrogels and shaping a stable CP through an in situ growing process in aqueous systems is still a challenge. In this paper, a series of polyacrylamide/polyanionic cellulose/Zr"“CP (PAM/PAC/Zr"“CP) composite hydrogels were prepared via acrylamide polymerization in aqueous solutions of PAC and disodium terephthalate (Na2BDC), followed by posttreatment in 0.1"‰M ZrOCl2 solution. The coordination of Zr(IV) clusters with carboxylates on PAC and BDC2âˆ’ endows the hydrogels with improved strength and adsorption of methyl orange (MO). Increasing the PAC and/or Na2BDC amount in the precursor solution lowers the swelling ratio, tightens the network, and elevates the mechanical and MO-adsorptive properties of composite hydrogels, and the PAC dosage generates a more significant influence than the Na2BDC concentration owing to the greater contribution of PAC to the network structures and Zr"“CP states than that of BDC2âˆ’. Specifically, over 5"‰MPa of compressive strength and 500"‰mg MO/g Zr of MO-adsorption capacity are attained. In brief, this work provides a facile and green approach to synthesize CP-based composite hydrogels with enhanced mechanical and adsorptive properties through strong metal"“ligand coordination.

