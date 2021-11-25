ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Best Thanksgiving TV Episodes, Ranked

By Samantha Bergeson, TV Insider
 7 days ago

No Thanksgiving feast is complete without a side...

Mansfield News Journal

TV's Best Bets

“Dean Martin: King of Cool,” 8--9:30 p.m., Turner Classic Movies. Martin was known by everyone, this film says, thanks to 150 records, 60 movies and an eight-year TV series. Yet no one really knew him. In Steubenville, Ohio, he spoke only Italian until he was 6, quit school in 10th grade, boxed and dealt blackjack. Later, he stuck to a reserved, cool-guy image. This will be followed by his films, “The Caddy” (1953), with Jerry Lewis, at 9:30 and “Rio Bravo” (1959), with John Wayne, at 11:15 p.m.
Collider

15 Best 'Supernatural' Episodes About Family, Ranked

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Supernatural] Supernatural was a lot of things during its 15 year run, but family was always at the heart of the show (on and off-screen). The #SPNFamily kept the show going for much longer than anyone expected, and that was because the biggest draw was the dynamic between the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), as well as their extended found family, the angel Castiel (Misha Collins), their father figure Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver), their adopted son, Jack Kline (Alexander Calvert), and their friends Charlie Bradbury (Felicia Day) and Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes), to name a few.
gamerevolution.com

Ranking of Kings episode 7 release date and time

The Ranking of Kings episode 7 release date and times have been announced for the US, UK, and the rest of the world, for the English subbed and Japanese dubbed version on Funimation. Here’s when the new Ranking of Kings season 1 episode 7 release time and date is in PT, ET, GMT, CET, and more.
morningbrew.com

Best TV episodes that aren’t Thanksgiving themed, but are extremely relatable for the holiday because people are around a table fighting

Around this time of year you see tons of “Best Thanksgiving TV episodes” lists, but not enough “Best episodes that aren’t Thanksgiving themed, but are extremely relatable for the holiday because people are around a table fighting.”. So here’s that list:. 1. Meryl Streep’s scream in the S2 premiere of...
Collider

'The Office' Christmas Episodes, Ranked

A lot of your favorite series have probably devoted at least one episode to the Christmas holiday, and for good reason – those often become fan favorites. What would Friends have been without the holiday armadillo? The Simpsons without Bart setting the tree on fire? Or South Park sans Mr. Hankey? The standout of the bunch, however, is arguably The Office. While some shows choose to tick the Christmas box and move on, the employees of Dunder Mifflin celebrated it more times than Belsnickel can shake a handful of sticks at – and that doesn’t include Stanley’s (Leslie David Baker) rant about some of the more absurd themes used over the years (what exactly is a “Mo Rocca Christmas” anyway?)
thecut.com

Every TV Show Needs a Good Holiday Episode

The holidays and nostalgia go hand in hand, and maybe that’s why some of the best television episodes are the holiday ones. Any show worth watching will have its own celebration, our main characters and their story lines going through the chaos and sentimentality of family, food, and traditions, just like the rest of us. And nothing feels quite like coming home for the holidays than reuniting with the characters we loved growing up.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fox News

Hanukkah 2021: The best movies and TV episodes to watch this year

Jewish people around the world Sunday will mark the first of eight nights of Hanukkah – lighting menorahs, spinning the dreidel, exchanging gifts and, of course, watching TV. It seems that for every holiday that people celebrate, regardless of religion or culture, there are a handful of movies and TV...
boomstickcomics.com

Episode #33 – Thanksgiving 2021

Welcome to the “No B.S. Podcast With Susan and Bryan“, a show dedicated to all forms of entertainment. Movies, television shows, music, theatre, and nationwide events will be covered, along with some other wild segments. Hosts Bryan Kluger from Boomstick Comics, High Def Digest, and Screen Rant along with Susan Kamyab of Irving Community Television and This Chix Flix team up for some hilarious discussions on the entertainment industry. This 33rd episode is all about Thanksgiving traditions, food, and the life of a professional film critic during award season.
Decider

The Best Christmas Sitcom Episodes On Netflix

Holiday episodes of our favorite TV shows are usually some of the best episodes, and this week, we’ve gone and picked our favorites. Traditionally, many sitcoms offer up a classic holiday episode (and some shows, like Friends, would go all out for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, and sometimes New Year’s Eve, too), and just to get you in that spirit, we’ve chosen our favorite Christmas episodes from some the best sitcoms that are available on Netflix.
Elite Daily

The 13 Best TV Christmas Episodes To Get You In The Holiday Spirit

The holiday season is hectic. Even for those who work from home, it’s challenging to find time just to chill before the holiday haze begins. As the countdown clock ticks away the minutes left to shop for presents, time in December is sacred. When you have an hour or two to spare, a dose of Christmas spirit to feel motivated for that party or caroling with the family is probably in order. In case you’re feeling like a bit of a Scrooge, here’s a list of the best TV Christmas episodes to improve your mood.
Decider

Best TV of November, 2021

Here’s something we’re thankful for: television. Whether it’s comforting us with its ever-present glow, or providing hours of non-stop entertainment to help us forget about the horror-show of the world outside, TV is always there for us. And this November? Now, more than ever: television. With that in mind, the...
sunnysidesun.com

‘Home Economics’ Star Topher Grace Previews Holidays With the Hayworths

Forget Peace on Earth. The claws are out on Home Economics when the Hayworth siblings — middle-class Tom (Topher Grace), poverty-line Sarah (Caitlin McGee), and über-rich Connor (Jimmy Tatro) — opt for a Secret Santa exchange. But, as always on this comedy, their squabbles are loaded with a loving spirit.
