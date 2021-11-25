15 Best Thanksgiving TV Episodes, Ranked

“Dean Martin: King of Cool,” 8--9:30 p.m., Turner Classic Movies. Martin was known by everyone, this film says, thanks to 150 records, 60 movies and an eight-year TV series. Yet no one really knew him. In Steubenville, Ohio, he spoke only Italian until he was 6, quit school in 10th grade, boxed and dealt blackjack. Later, he stuck to a reserved, cool-guy image. This will be followed by his films, “The Caddy” (1953), with Jerry Lewis, at 9:30 and “Rio Bravo” (1959), with John Wayne, at 11:15 p.m.
