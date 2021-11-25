ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Celina Smith Performs 'Tomorrow' From 'Annie Live!' On 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' - Watch Now!

justjaredjr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelina Smith previews her upcoming performance in Annie Live!. The Young Dylan actress is taking on the title role in the upcoming NBC live musical and she performed on the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday (November...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

Take a Look at the First Full Cast Photo From NBC's Annie Live!

The sun'll come out tomorrow, but today, E! News is bringing you an exclusive look at the first full cast photo from NBC's Annie Live!. Front and center in the below snapshot is 12-year-old triple threat Celina Smith, who plays the titular role of Annie, starring opposite Taraji P. Henson as the mean old Miss Hannigan.
TV & VIDEOS
justjaredjr.com

Tom Holland Brings His Brothers to Paris Event with Zendaya!

Tom Holland is enjoying a fun night out with his brothers and his girlfriend!. The 25-year-old actor hit the red carpet with his younger brothers Sam and Harry at the Ballon d’Or event on Monday (November 29) at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. Tom was also joined by his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Megan Hilty
Person
Tituss Burgess
UPI News

Andrea McArdle drops out of NBC's 'Annie Live!'

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Andrea McArdle -- who played the titular orphan in the original 1977 Broadway production of Annie -- has dropped out of NBC's upcoming live broadcast of the musical. The actress was slated to play former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt in the TV special. "I am saddened...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Here's everything you need to know about 'Annie Live!'

Broadway’s musical masterpiece featuring the red-headed orphan and her golden dog, Sandy, is back, and guaranteed to get you fully dressed, putting a smile on your face right in time for this holiday season!. Following a successful string of live television musical events, NBC’s newest venture is none other than...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Skunk: Here Is the Star Under the Mask

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 11, “Group A Finale,” which aired December 2 on Fox. “The Masked Singer” has gotta have Faith. Singer Faith Evans was unmasked as the Skunk on the eleventh episode of Season 6, “Group A Finale.” She didn’t stink — actually, the show’s panelists argued that her performance might be one of the best in “Masked Singer” history. But nonetheless, with the Group A finals coming down to her and the Bull, the Skunk lost out. Because it was just down to two finalists, after performing...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

NBC hopes the sun will come out as it mounts 'Annie Live!'

There's a famous saying in showbiz: “Never work with children or animals.” NBC is wisely ignoring that as it mounts a live version of the hit Broadway musical “Annie ”The tale of the spunky young orphan with her dog Sandy set during the Depression will be NBC’s first live musical since its triumphant “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” in 2018. “Annie Live!” airs Thursday.“It is a musical about hope and optimism, and it couldn’t come at a better time,” said Neil Meron, who has served as executive producer on all of NBC’s live musicals.Twelve-year-old newcomer Celina Smith has...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Thanksgiving#Macy#Nbc#Annie Live#Macysparade#Annielive
Vulture

Celina Smith and Baldy Connick Jr. Sang Together At Last in an Annie Live! Preview

It’s still not tomorrow, but Annie Live! is coming soon. Celina Smith and a very bald (!!!) Harry Connick Jr. pulled up to the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25 to kick the day off with a preview of the upcoming live TV musical. Stepping out of a car dressed as orphan Annie and her benefactor Daddy Warbucks, they performed a lively rendition of “I Don’t Need Anything But You.” After the duet, Connick Jr. and the dancers who had been spinning around in the background cleared the street to let 12-year-old Smith have her main character moment and sing “Tomorrow.” The rest of the Annie Live! cast — which includes Nicole Scherzinger, Taraji P. Henson, Tituss Burgess, and Megan Hilty, and Alan Toy — did not make an appearance in the sneak peek performance. But they’ll be there when Annie Live! airs on NBC on December 2. Bet your bottom dollar!
MOVIES
KRMG

Macy's iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons are now NFTs

NEW YORK — Macy's is turning some of the iconic balloon designs from its annual Thanksgiving Day parades into non-fungible tokens (NFTs), some of which will be auctioned to benefit the Make-A-Wish foundation. NFTs have become adopted by the mainstream and are especially popular among budding digital art collectors. Macy's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
justjaredjr.com

Sadie Sink Steps Out For Kate Spade Presentation in New York City

Sadie Sink brightens up her look with a yellow bag while attending the kate spade new york summer 2022 presentation held on Tuesday (November 30) in New York City. The 19-year-old Stranger Things star was seen posing with Tom Mora and Katie Holmes inside the event. Earlier in the month,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
celebritypage.com

Celina Smith Shares A Sneak Peek Of NBC's 'Annie Live!'

From Aileen Quin to Andrea McArdle and even Sarah Jessica Parker, many talented and influential women have rocked the classic Annie ensemble. Celina Smith is next in line to continue the legacy!. "I am ecstatic... and just because of my love for the holiday season, like the warmth and the...
TV & VIDEOS
justjaredjr.com

Who Stars In 'Annie Live' on NBC? Meet The Full Cast Here!

Annie Live is premiering TONIGHT (December 2) and we’re taking a look at the cast!. This is NBC’s latest live musical, following the success of Peter Pan, The Sound of Music, The Wiz and Hairspray. While the young actress playing Annie is relatively unknown, she’s actually one of the stars...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

A Definitive Ranking of Modern Live TV Musicals

This week sees the return of a tradition that, frankly, we hadn't realized we'd missed until we heard there was a new one coming: the live TV musical. Often (but not always) arriving in time for the holiday season, the live TV musical has been a source of both delight and chaos on the network TV calendar since NBC revived the concept in 2013.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fast Company

How to watch NBC’s Annie Live! for free on December 2

The holidays are here, and the TV gods have brought us a special gift. The classic tale of hard knocks, parent-less tots, and charitable billionaires is getting a brand-new small-screen treatment: Annie Live!. Produced by NBC, Annie Live! is a performance of the seven-time Tony Award-winning musical that will air...
TV & VIDEOS
justjaredjr.com

Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez & More Step Out For 'West Side Story' Premiere

Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez step out for the premiere of their new movie West Side Story held at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Monday night (November 29) in New York City. The co-stars portray Anita and Bernardo in the upcoming movie musical, which is based on the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy