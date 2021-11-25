Credefi AMA Session With BeInCrypto

Grayscale, the world’s largest asset manager for digital currency, has added Solana to its portfolio for institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. Grayscale Investments has created a new product with exposure to Solana for high net worth individuals and institutional investments. The Grayscale Solana Trust product becomes the sixteenth product in Grayscale’s product portfolio, after the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the Grayscale Basic Attention Token Trust, the Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust, the Grayscale Chainlink Trust, the Grayscale Decentraland Trust, and the Grayscale Ethereum Trust, amongst others. A minimum investment of $25000 is required, together with an annual fee of 2.5%. The launch of this new product is occurring after the SOL token was added to the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund in Oct 2021.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO