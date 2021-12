The Pittsburgh Panthers clinched the ACC Coastal Division with Saturday's 48-38 win over the Virginia Cavaliers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, officially punching Pitt's ticket to the ACC Championship Game Dec. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers have now won the Coastal twice since joining the ACC back in 2011. Both wins have come during the Pat Narduzzi era, with the last title in 2018, which marked fifth-year senior quarterback Kenny Pickett's first full season as a starter.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO