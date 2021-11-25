ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Best Thanksgiving TV Episodes, Ranked

By Samantha Bergeson, TV Insider
 7 days ago

No Thanksgiving feast is complete without a side...

Collider

15 Best 'Supernatural' Episodes About Family, Ranked

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Supernatural] Supernatural was a lot of things during its 15 year run, but family was always at the heart of the show (on and off-screen). The #SPNFamily kept the show going for much longer than anyone expected, and that was because the biggest draw was the dynamic between the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), as well as their extended found family, the angel Castiel (Misha Collins), their father figure Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver), their adopted son, Jack Kline (Alexander Calvert), and their friends Charlie Bradbury (Felicia Day) and Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes), to name a few.
Mansfield News Journal

TV's Best Bets

“Dean Martin: King of Cool,” 8--9:30 p.m., Turner Classic Movies. Martin was known by everyone, this film says, thanks to 150 records, 60 movies and an eight-year TV series. Yet no one really knew him. In Steubenville, Ohio, he spoke only Italian until he was 6, quit school in 10th grade, boxed and dealt blackjack. Later, he stuck to a reserved, cool-guy image. This will be followed by his films, “The Caddy” (1953), with Jerry Lewis, at 9:30 and “Rio Bravo” (1959), with John Wayne, at 11:15 p.m.
morningbrew.com

Best TV episodes that aren’t Thanksgiving themed, but are extremely relatable for the holiday because people are around a table fighting

Around this time of year you see tons of “Best Thanksgiving TV episodes” lists, but not enough “Best episodes that aren’t Thanksgiving themed, but are extremely relatable for the holiday because people are around a table fighting.”. So here’s that list:. 1. Meryl Streep’s scream in the S2 premiere of...
Collider

'The Office' Christmas Episodes, Ranked

A lot of your favorite series have probably devoted at least one episode to the Christmas holiday, and for good reason – those often become fan favorites. What would Friends have been without the holiday armadillo? The Simpsons without Bart setting the tree on fire? Or South Park sans Mr. Hankey? The standout of the bunch, however, is arguably The Office. While some shows choose to tick the Christmas box and move on, the employees of Dunder Mifflin celebrated it more times than Belsnickel can shake a handful of sticks at – and that doesn’t include Stanley’s (Leslie David Baker) rant about some of the more absurd themes used over the years (what exactly is a “Mo Rocca Christmas” anyway?)
TVLine

The Best Hanukkah TV Episodes From Rugrats, Friends, The O.C. and More

With a belly full of Thanksgiving turkey, we now turn our attention (and stomachs) to Hanukkah and latkes. The eight-night celebration begins earlier than usual this year, kicking off this Sunday evening, Nov. 28, and to mark the occasion, TVLine has compiled a list of the eight best Hanukkah episodes to cue up.
Fox News

Hanukkah 2021: The best movies and TV episodes to watch this year

Jewish people around the world Sunday will mark the first of eight nights of Hanukkah – lighting menorahs, spinning the dreidel, exchanging gifts and, of course, watching TV. It seems that for every holiday that people celebrate, regardless of religion or culture, there are a handful of movies and TV...
boomstickcomics.com

Episode #33 – Thanksgiving 2021

Welcome to the “No B.S. Podcast With Susan and Bryan“, a show dedicated to all forms of entertainment. Movies, television shows, music, theatre, and nationwide events will be covered, along with some other wild segments. Hosts Bryan Kluger from Boomstick Comics, High Def Digest, and Screen Rant along with Susan Kamyab of Irving Community Television and This Chix Flix team up for some hilarious discussions on the entertainment industry. This 33rd episode is all about Thanksgiving traditions, food, and the life of a professional film critic during award season.
Decider

The Best Christmas Sitcom Episodes On Netflix

Holiday episodes of our favorite TV shows are usually some of the best episodes, and this week, we’ve gone and picked our favorites. Traditionally, many sitcoms offer up a classic holiday episode (and some shows, like Friends, would go all out for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, and sometimes New Year’s Eve, too), and just to get you in that spirit, we’ve chosen our favorite Christmas episodes from some the best sitcoms that are available on Netflix.
Decider

Best TV of November, 2021

Here’s something we’re thankful for: television. Whether it’s comforting us with its ever-present glow, or providing hours of non-stop entertainment to help us forget about the horror-show of the world outside, TV is always there for us. And this November? Now, more than ever: television. With that in mind, the...
laconiadailysun.com

‘Around the World in 80 Days’ Greenlit for Season 2, More Jules Verne Adaptations To Come

The David Tennant starring adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days has been picked up for a second season before Season 1 has even debuted. As first reported by Variety, producers have given major backing to showrunner Ashley Pharoah’s (Life on Mars) upcoming series, which is set to premiere soon on PBS’ Masterpiece in the U.S. and BBC in the U.K. Based on Verne’s acclaimed 1872 novel, the series stars Tennant as adventurer Phileas Fogg, a role he is expected to reprise in the second season.
FanSided

Survivor Season 41 episode 10 power rankings

As we head into the final weeks of Survivor Season 41, no one really feels safe. After all, last week the Survivors voted out Shantel “Shan” Smith in one of the more stunning moves in the show’s recent history. Shan’s vote out also means there’s only one idol left in...
laconiadailysun.com

‘With Love’ Trailer Teases Romantic Woes for the Diaz Family (VIDEO)

The full trailer for Amazon Prime Video‘s With Love has arrived just in time before its December 17 premiere. The multi-holiday romantic comedy series from writer and creator Gloria Calderón Kellett (One Day at a Time) tells the story of the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge Jr. who are on a mission to find love and purpose amid the festive seasons. Each of the five episodes focuses on Lily and Jorge Jr. along with the entire Diaz family as they navigate romantic highs and lows.
