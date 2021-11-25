ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Beatles to be Played by Jonah Lees, Blake Richardson in Brian Epstein Biopic ‘Midas Man’

By K.J. Yossman
 7 days ago

Despite recently losing its director just three weeks into shooting, “Midas Man,” the music biopic about The Beatles’ wunderkind manager Brian Epstein, has now cast its fab four. John Lennon will...

HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
Hello Magazine

Cast confirmed for The Beatles biopic - and the resemblance is uncanny

The actors playing The Beatles in the upcoming biopic Midas Man have been revealed and the resemblance is uncanny. The film will focus on the rock band’s manager, Brian Epstein, and his sizeable influence on pop music in the 60s. WATCH: The Beatles' Ringo Starr reflects on band's first trip...
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
dailyeasternnews.com

COLUMN: Theory: Paul McCartney of The Beatles is dead

There are many outrageous conspiracies out there. Don’t lie, we all love a mind-boggling conspiracy theory. Well, I am no random YouTuber doing a video, but buckle in because this about to get a little wild. In 1969, a rumor started that Paul McCartney from The Beatles had died in...
HollywoodLife

Dhani Harrison: 5 Things To Know About George Harrison’s Son

Learn all about Dhani Harrison, the talented musician and son of Beatles superstar, George Harrison!. Arguably the most famous band in history, the Beatles are back in the spotlight with a new three-part docuseries called The Beatles: Get Back. Fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison as they worked on their final album before breaking up in 1970. With lead guitarist George heavily featured in the Peter Jackson project, fans will certainly want to know everything about his only child, Dhani Harrison. Learn all about the young musician and producer, below!
elpasoinc.com

Jay Leno to play Ed Sullivan in Midas Man

Jay Leno is to play Ed Sullivan in 'Midas Man' – the new film about Beatles manager Brian Epstein. The former 'Tonight Show' host will make a rare movie appearance as another celebrated TV personality. It will mark the first time Jay has appeared in a live-action film as a character other than himself since the 1990s.
New York Post

The Beatles actors revealed for upcoming ‘Midas Man’ biopic

The silver screen’s Fab Four have been announced. The actors chosen to play John, Paul, Ringo and George in the new biopic “Midas Man” about legendary Beatles manager Brian Epstein were shared on Thanksgiving Day. As reported by Deadline, Jonah Lees, 26, of UK series “The Letter For The King,”...
Deadline

Beatles Actors Revealed For Brian Epstein Movie ‘Midas Man’, First Look Images

The actors portraying the Fab Four have been revealed for Beatles manager movie Midas Man. Jonah Lees (The Letter For The King) will play John Lennon, musician Blake Richardson (of band New Hope Club) will be Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge (Creation Stories) is George Harrison, and Campbell Wallace will play Ringo Starr. Here are some first-look images of the newcomer actors as the iconic quartet at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London. Adam Lawrence (Peaky Blinders) has joined cast as Pete Best and, as we revealed earlier this week, Jay Leno (The Tonight Show) has joined as Ed Sullivan. Jacob Fortune-Lloyd...
Deadline

Beatles Manager Movie ‘Midas Man’ Hires New Director Mid-Shoot; Filmmaker Jonas Akerlund Issues Statement

EXCLUSIVE: Midas Man, the biopic of Beatles manager Brian Epstein, has hired a new director as it looks to get back into production as soon as possible. Sara Sugarman, known for directing movies including music comedy Vinyl, Lifetime’s House Of Versace and Disney’s Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen, is newly aboard. As we revealed earlier this month, the movie entered hiatus as producers sought to replace director Jonas Akerlund. Akerlund told us today: “I regret that things haven’t turned out as we had planned on Midas Man. I wish Jacob [Fortune-Lloyd] and the team the best with the film.” The Queen’s Gambit co-star Jacob Fortune-Lloyd stars...
