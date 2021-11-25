As a Teaching Assistant for our client, you’ll be supporting students in lessons to enable them to access the curriculum and encouraging them as they do so.

Teaching Assistants

Newbury, Berkshire RG14 RDU

Actual Salary £11,645 - £12,115 Term time only

8.55am- 3.10pm (Mainstream)

8.30am – 3.30pm (ASD Unit)

Immediate starts available! You must be eligible to work in the UK.

Our client is an 11 – 18 Mixed Community Comprehensive Academy. At Trinity, they are proud of their students’ achievements and proud of all of their school has to offer. Their school is a place where ambitious and successful students thrive.

Their dedicated and ambitious teaching staff are committed to ensuring their students leave with excellent examination results and the skills they need for the modern world; outstanding facilities provide the very best environment for learning and their high expectations drive their students to achieve personal excellence in all they do.

The role:

If you’re highly-motivated, you’ll be a great fit at our client. You’ll be supporting students in mainstream lessons to enable them to access the curriculum, or working in our specialist ASD resource provision for students with specific ASD difficulties. You’ll work under the direction and supervision of the SENDCo.

The ability to be flexible, as well as to build good working relationships with students and staff is a key requirement. A willingness to learn and to be flexible with a good general level of education is essential. These roles may well appeal to people who are considering going into teaching as a career or those who are passionate about working with students who have special educational needs or disabilities.

If you feel that you have the experience and drive for these roles they would like to hear from you.

Responsibilities: (including but not limited to)

Communicate effectively and sensitively with students to support their learning

Promote and support the inclusion of all students in the learning activities in which they are involved

Ensure that equal opportunities, bullying or harassment issues are dealt with appropriately as they arise in conjunction with the teacher/teaching assistant team

To assist with the supervision of, and encourage good behaviour amongst, students

To work with individuals or small groups under the supervision of the teacher which may be carried out in the classroom or outside the main teaching area

To contribute to discussions, with the teacher and SENDCo, on the development of work programmes, work activities and support programmes for students

To be aware of teaching resources and materials

Provide feedback to students and the teacher

Respect students’ social, cultural, linguistic, religious and ethnic backgrounds

Build and maintain successful relationships with students, treating them consistently, with respect and consideration and to be concerned for their development as learners

Demonstrate and promote the same positive values, attitudes and behaviour that are expected from students

Their school has a commitment to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. The successful applicant will be required to undertake an enhanced DBS check as well as other pre-employment checks.

How to apply for the Teaching Assistant role:

If you have the skills and experience required for this position, please click the link provided. It will take you to the school’s website where you can begin your application.

Other suitable skills and experience includes Nursery Assistant, TA, childcare worker, play worker, teacher, early years assistant, nursery teacher, after-school club assistant, HLTA