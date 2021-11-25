Telecom tower coming to Town of Renfrew

UPDATE: Carbondale trustees unanimously voted to offer employment as the Town’s next manager to Lauren Gister. She is currently the first selectwoman/mayor of the town of Chester, Connecticut. Mayor Dan Richardson clarified that, as first selectwoman/mayor, Gister serves as a combination of mayor/manager for Chester, a town not unlike Carbondale. Gister also speaks Spanish fluently and is a 25-year Marine veteran and practicing attorney. Said Richardson, “With great enthusiasm, I will support this contract and this hire.”
