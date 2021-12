OMGoodness! Reese's has announced the answer to all our chocolate peanut butter prayers. They are coming out with a Reese's Cup the size of a Thanksgiving pie. Can you even imagine? Angel here and I am actually a sour candy kind of girl. I love all things sour gummy bears, sour watermelon, and sour patch kids. However, over the past few years, I have developed a love for Reese's in all forms. I especially love Reese's Eggs, Christmas Trees, and Pumpkins around the holidays. The only problem is I get like two bites out of it and it's gone.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 16 DAYS AGO